NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America results: Clements wins 1st career race in thriller

Clements joins Elliott Sadler, William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed as the fifth driver in the playoffs

Jeremy Clements won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sunday at Road America after pitting from the lead with 10 laps to go and spinning out on the final lap. With the victory he becomes the fifth first timer in the past six races at the track.

Clements, who owns his race team, took 256 tries to earn a checkered flag in a car that was built in 2008. After colliding with Matt Tifft on the final lap, it seemed as though he had forfeited the lead to Michael Annett, however, Annett could not capitalize as Clements re-fired his engine.

The No. 51 will now have a chance to compete for a NASCAR Xfinity Series title alongside Elliott Sadler, William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed. Just three races remain before the playoffs begin at Kentucky Speedway in September.

James Davison led nine out of the first 10 laps to win Stage 1 over Justin Marks and pole-starter Austin Cindric. The 30-year-old Australian road ringer had the fastest car in Saturday's practice and started second due to owners points. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota earned that spot after qualifying was rained out early Sunday morning.

Daniel Hemric won Stage 2 for his second mid-race victory of the season. The yellow flag came out shortly after the green-and-white checkered after most of the top five spun out on the final lap. Marks, Cindric, Davison and Ross Chastain were all involved. The wreck was enough to end Davison's promising day.

Hemric was later penalized for speeding during green-flag pit stops in the Final Stage. The pass-through penalty took Hemric out of contention for the win after a strong showing. 

The first full-course caution was brought out by Scott Lagasse Jr. halfway through the first stage. Lagasse spun out while attempting to make a pass into seventh place. The No. 3 inevitably got stuck in the sand and had to be retrieved. Lagasse eventually spun out again in the following stage, but the caution flag didn't fly that time.

After Truck Series points leader Christopher Bell avoided a disaster in the second stage, Ryan Sieg cut a tire and brought out the caution. It was an emotional race for Sieg, whose older brother and former NASCAR driver, Shane, died earlier in the week. 

Playoff-contender Ryan Reed had a tough day as he was involved in multiple spins and accidents. Reed suffered a nasty flat tire in the Final Stage, and was able to enter pit road in Turn 5. He later got into the wall with less than 10 to go. It was not the race Reed had been hoping for as the No. 16 seeks better playoff positioning.

Johnsonville 180 at Road America results

  1. Jeremy Clements
  2. Michael Annett
  3. Matt Tifft
  4. Justin Marks
  5. Brendan Gaughan
  6. William Byron
  7. Blake Koch
  8. Cole Custer
  9. Casey Mears
  10. Parker Kligerman
  11. Justin Allgaier
  12. Josh Bilicki
  13. Ross Chastain
  14. Elliott Sadler
  15. Daniel Hemric
  16. Austin Cindric
  17. JJ Yeley
  18. Ben Kennedy
  19. Christopher Bell
  20. Ryan Sieg
  21. Ryan Ellis
  22. Dakoda Armstrong
  23. Scott Lagasse Jr.
  24. Spencer Gallagher
  25. Brandon Jones
  26. Dexter Bean
  27. Garrett Smithley
  28. David Starr
  29. Nicolas Hammann
  30. John Graham
  31. Brennan Poole
  32. Joey Gase
  33. Dylan Lupton
  34. Stephen Young
  35. Ryan Reed
  36. Tim Cowen
  37. James Davison
  38. Sheldon Creed
  39. Ernie Francis Jr.
  40. Jeff Green

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings

POSITIONDRIVERPOINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Elliott Sadler

838

LEADER

0

2.

William Byron

731

107

3

3.

Justin Allgaier

710

128

1

4.

Brennan Poole

634

204

0

5.

Daniel Hemric

633

205

0

6.

Cole Custer

562

276

0

7.

Matt Tifft

557

281

0

8.

Blake Koch

485

353

0

9.

Michael Annett

470

368

0

10.

Ryan Reed

465

373

1

