NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America results: Clements wins 1st career race in thriller
Clements joins Elliott Sadler, William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed as the fifth driver in the playoffs
Jeremy Clements won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sunday at Road America after pitting from the lead with 10 laps to go and spinning out on the final lap. With the victory he becomes the fifth first timer in the past six races at the track.
Clements, who owns his race team, took 256 tries to earn a checkered flag in a car that was built in 2008. After colliding with Matt Tifft on the final lap, it seemed as though he had forfeited the lead to Michael Annett, however, Annett could not capitalize as Clements re-fired his engine.
The No. 51 will now have a chance to compete for a NASCAR Xfinity Series title alongside Elliott Sadler, William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed. Just three races remain before the playoffs begin at Kentucky Speedway in September.
James Davison led nine out of the first 10 laps to win Stage 1 over Justin Marks and pole-starter Austin Cindric. The 30-year-old Australian road ringer had the fastest car in Saturday's practice and started second due to owners points. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota earned that spot after qualifying was rained out early Sunday morning.
Daniel Hemric won Stage 2 for his second mid-race victory of the season. The yellow flag came out shortly after the green-and-white checkered after most of the top five spun out on the final lap. Marks, Cindric, Davison and Ross Chastain were all involved. The wreck was enough to end Davison's promising day.
Hemric was later penalized for speeding during green-flag pit stops in the Final Stage. The pass-through penalty took Hemric out of contention for the win after a strong showing.
The first full-course caution was brought out by Scott Lagasse Jr. halfway through the first stage. Lagasse spun out while attempting to make a pass into seventh place. The No. 3 inevitably got stuck in the sand and had to be retrieved. Lagasse eventually spun out again in the following stage, but the caution flag didn't fly that time.
After Truck Series points leader Christopher Bell avoided a disaster in the second stage, Ryan Sieg cut a tire and brought out the caution. It was an emotional race for Sieg, whose older brother and former NASCAR driver, Shane, died earlier in the week.
Playoff-contender Ryan Reed had a tough day as he was involved in multiple spins and accidents. Reed suffered a nasty flat tire in the Final Stage, and was able to enter pit road in Turn 5. He later got into the wall with less than 10 to go. It was not the race Reed had been hoping for as the No. 16 seeks better playoff positioning.
Johnsonville 180 at Road America results
- Jeremy Clements
- Michael Annett
- Matt Tifft
- Justin Marks
- Brendan Gaughan
- William Byron
- Blake Koch
- Cole Custer
- Casey Mears
- Parker Kligerman
- Justin Allgaier
- Josh Bilicki
- Ross Chastain
- Elliott Sadler
- Daniel Hemric
- Austin Cindric
- JJ Yeley
- Ben Kennedy
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Sieg
- Ryan Ellis
- Dakoda Armstrong
- Scott Lagasse Jr.
- Spencer Gallagher
- Brandon Jones
- Dexter Bean
- Garrett Smithley
- David Starr
- Nicolas Hammann
- John Graham
- Brennan Poole
- Joey Gase
- Dylan Lupton
- Stephen Young
- Ryan Reed
- Tim Cowen
- James Davison
- Sheldon Creed
- Ernie Francis Jr.
- Jeff Green
2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Elliott Sadler
838
LEADER
0
2.
William Byron
731
107
3
3.
Justin Allgaier
710
128
1
4.
Brennan Poole
634
204
0
5.
Daniel Hemric
633
205
0
6.
Cole Custer
562
276
0
7.
Matt Tifft
557
281
0
8.
Blake Koch
485
353
0
9.
Michael Annett
470
368
0
10.
Ryan Reed
465
373
1
