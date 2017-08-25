NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America: TV, live stream, stage lengths, standings
Playoff position is on the line as the Xfinity Series wraps up its road course racing this season
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will own the spotlight this week while both the Camping World Truck and Monster Energy Cup Series take a break from the action. The Xfinity Series will head to Wisconsin for the final road race of the season with serious playoff implications.
While points leader Elliott Sadler clinched a playoff spot on merit last week, only three other drivers have wins in the series this season. Rookie of the Year favorite William Byron has three while Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed have one. Cup Series championship contender Kyle Busch has five wins so far but isn't racing on Sunday.
That opens the door for a new winner at Road America. In four of the last five races at the track, the victor was a first-timer in the series. That includes last year's winners Michael McDowell and playoff contender Brendan Gaughan. Gaughan is the only previous winner entering this weekend.
One of those winners could come from the Camping World Truck Series. Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Bell and 18-year-old Austin Cindric both come into the weekend with something to prove. While Bell has been dominant in trucks, this will only be his third Xfinity Series start of the season and first attempt on a road course in the series. As for Cindric, Sunday is set to be his series debut for Team Penske.
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180
Location: Road America, Wisconsin
Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 45 laps/182.16 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 10
Stage 2: Ends on lap 20
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 45
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Elliott Sadler
1
807
LEADER
0
2.
William Byron
9
697
110
3
3.
Justin Allgaier
7
671
136
1
4.
Brennan Poole
48
621
186
0
5.
Daniel Hemric
21
601
206
0
6.
Cole Custer
00
533
274
0
7.
Matt Tifft
19
514
293
0
8.
Ryan Reed
16
458
349
1
9.
Blake Koch
11
454
353
0
10.
Dakoda Armstrong
28
444
363
0
