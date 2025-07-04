At backyard cookouts alike all across the United States, many hot dogs will be dressed and devoured for Independence Day. And nowhere will the nation's glizzies meet a more glamorous end than on New York's Coney Island, which will once again play host to one of competitive eating's biggest and most famous events, the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This year's Hot Dog Eating Contest is as anticipated as any in recent memory. It marks the return of 16-time event champion Joey Chestnut, who has won eight in a row on two separate occasions. One year ago, a controversy over Chestnut gaining sponsorship from Impossible Foods -- a competitor to Nathan's -- led to Chestnut being banned from the competition, clearing the way for a new winner as Patrick Bertoletti earned his very first Hot Dog Eating Contest title.

"While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs," Chestnut said. "To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with.

"I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I'm grateful we've been able to find common ground."

Chestnut will try to reclaim the mustard belt from Bertoletti and the rest of the men's competitors, while the women's side of the competition will once again be headlined by Miki Sudo, who seeks her 11th title after winning the women's competition the last 10 times she has been entered.

Joey Chestnut announces return to 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Austin Nivison

Where to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Friday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET (Women's contest), noon ET (Men's contest)

Where: Coney Island, New York

TV: ESPN2 (Men's contest), ESPN3 (Women's contest)

Stream: fubo (try for free)