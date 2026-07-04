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Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Live updates, results, start time, highlights

Chestnut is back in search of his 18th Mustard Belt after making his triumphant return to the competition in 2025

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July 4th is about friends, family, fireworks and professional eating. While you may be doing some professional eating of your own, the real sacrifice of stomachs is taking place in Coney Island, where the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will get undwerway on Saturday.

The women's competition is slated to begin around 10:45 a.m. ET, with 11-time champion Miki Sudo listed as the favorite to down the most dogs. The ESPN app will air the women's competition. The men's contest will take place around noon ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN2 with a simulcast on ABC. 

The legendary Joey Chestnut is the heavy favorite to win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the second year in a row. "Jaws" is a 17-time Nathan's Champion and owns the record for most hot dogs and buns eaten with 76 -- a feat he accomplished in 2021. Last year, he won the contest with 70.5 "HDBs." Chestnut did not participate in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2024 after he was banned over a sponsorship issue.

Contestants have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible. Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this eating extravaganza in real time. First, here's how you can watch the event:

Where to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Saturday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET (Women's contest), noon ET (Men's contest)
Where: Coney Island, New York
TV: ESPN2 (Men's contest), ESPN app (Women's contest)
Stream: fubo (try for free)

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The two favorites

 
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Joey Chestnut locked in for historic July 4 event

Joey Chestnut is locked in. The 17-time hot dog eating champion told Spectrum NY1 News this year's event falls on "the biggest Fourth of July in our country's history, maybe," and that he would be "eating hot dogs like a madman." He says his goal is to win the event and outdo his 70.5 hot dogs from last year.

Chris Dukes
July 4, 2026, 2:15 PM
Jul. 04, 2026, 10:15 am EDT
 
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Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 odds, time, prop bets

One of the Fourth of July mainstays returns to Coney Island in New York City on Saturday as Joey Chestnut looks to defend his title at the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Among the world's top competitive eaters will look to dethrone Chestnut, who has won the Nathan's competition 17 times. He holds the record for most hot dogs eaten with 76 in 10 minutes. Chestnut is the -2000 favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100) in the men's division in the 2026 Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, with no other competitor lower than +2200.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, 11-time Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Miki Sudo is the -1200 favorite. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine writer Matt Severance has to say.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 odds, time, prop bets: Picks, predictions from top betting expert
Daniel Kohn
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 odds, time, prop bets: Picks, predictions from top betting expert
Chris Dukes
July 4, 2026, 2:30 PM
Jul. 04, 2026, 10:30 am EDT
 
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Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners since 2002

H/T ESPN

  • 2025: Joey Chestnut, 70.5 HDBs

  • 2024: Patrick Bertoletti, 58

  • 2023: Joey Chestnut, 62

  • 2022: Joey Chestnut, 63

  • 2021: Joey Chestnut, 76

  • 2020: Joey Chestnut, 75

  • 2019: Joey Chestnut, 71

  • 2018: Joey Chestnut, 74

  • 2017: Joey Chestnut, 72

  • 2016: Joey Chestnut, 70

  • 2015: Matt Stonie, 62

  • 2014: Joey Chestnut, 61

  • 2013: Joey Chestnut, 69

  • 2012: Joey Chestnut, 68

  • 2011: Joey Chestnut, 62

  • 2010: Joey Chestnut, 54

  • 2009: Joey Chestnut, 68

  • 2008: Joey Chestnut, 59

  • 2007: Joey Chestnut, 66

  • 2006: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.75

  • 2005: Takeru Kobayashi, 49

  • 2004: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.5

  • 2003: Takeru Kobayashi, 44.5

  • 2002: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

 
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Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Rules

As a quick reminder before the start of the women's contest, here are the official rules for the Hot Dog Eating Contest:

  • Water and other beverages are permitted and help encourage the quick flow of activity.
  • Condiments are allowed, but contestants usually pass on them.
  • Partially eaten hot dogs count and hot dogs still being chewed at the end of regulation can qualify (as long as they're successfully swallowed).
  • Penalty cards can be issued for messy eating and regurgitation.
  • Sudden death eat-offs will be put into play if there is a tie at the end of regulation.
Chris Dukes
July 4, 2026, 2:00 PM
Jul. 04, 2026, 10:00 am EDT
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