Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Live updates, results, start time, highlights

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

July 4th is about friends, family, fireworks and professional eating. While you may be doing some professional eating of your own, the real sacrifice of stomachs is taking place in Coney Island, where the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will get undwerway on Saturday.

The women's competition is slated to begin around 10:45 a.m. ET, with 11-time champion Miki Sudo listed as the favorite to down the most dogs. The ESPN app will air the women's competition. The men's contest will take place around noon ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN2 with a simulcast on ABC.

The legendary Joey Chestnut is the heavy favorite to win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the second year in a row. "Jaws" is a 17-time Nathan's Champion and owns the record for most hot dogs and buns eaten with 76 -- a feat he accomplished in 2021. Last year, he won the contest with 70.5 "HDBs." Chestnut did not participate in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2024 after he was banned over a sponsorship issue.

Contestants have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible. Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this eating extravaganza in real time. First, here's how you can watch the event:

Where to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Saturday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET (Women's contest), noon ET (Men's contest)

Where: Coney Island, New York

TV: ESPN2 (Men's contest), ESPN app (Women's contest)

Stream: fubo (try for free)