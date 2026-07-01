Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Where to watch, start time, preview as Joey Chestnut aims for 18th title

Competitive eating stars from all over the world will gather on New York's Coney Island for the sport's biggest and brightest event as the 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest kicks off on July 4. This year's event carries extra significance as the Independence Day tradition helps to celebrate America's 250th birthday.
Hot dog icon Joey Chestnut will defend his Mustard Belt at the original Nathan's Famous restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues. Chestnut is on probation in Indiana after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery over a bar altercation, but was granted permission to travel for the event and did not face discipline from Major League Eating over the incident.
Chestnut captured his 17th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title in 2025 after a one-year absence, consuming 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes -- six shy of his personal record of 76, set in 2021. The contest switched to a 10-minute format in 2008, just before Chestnut began a run of seven consecutive titles that cemented his dominance.
Known as "Jaws," Chestnut has more than 338,000 Instagram followers and holds 55 world records. Widely regarded as the world's top-ranked competitive eater, he's also in the midst of a summer competition tour that includes a hot wing contest in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on July 11. Last month, Chestnut won the Smash O'Lucy Burger Challenge in St. Paul, Minnesota, eating 16 burgers in 12 minutes, 14 seconds.
The women's side of the competition will once again be headlined by Miki Sudo, who seeks her 11th title, She consumed 33 hot dogs last year and set the women's world record with 51 in 2024. Sudo also owns eating world records for kimchi, hotdish and ice cream.
Recent past winners
|Year
|Men's winner
|Hot dogs
|Women's winner
|Hot dogs
|2025
|Joey Chestnut
|70½
|Miki Sudo
|33
|2024
|Patrick Bertoletti
|58
|Miki Sudo
|51
|2023
|Joey Chestnut
|62
|Miki Sudo
|39½
|2022
|Joey Chestnut
|63
|Miki Sudo
|40
|2021
|Joey Chestnut
|76
|Michelle Lesco
|30¾
|2020
|Joey Chestnut
|75
|Miki Sudo
|48½
|2019
|Joey Chestnut
|71
|Miki Sudo
|31
|2018
|Joey Chestnut
|74
|Miki Sudo
|37
|2017
|Joey Chestnut
|72
|Miki Sudo
|41
|2016
|Joey Chestnut
|70
|Miki Sudo
|38½
|2015
|Matt Stonie
|62
|Miki Sudo
|38
|2014
|Joey Chestnut
|61
|Miki Sudo
|34
|2013
|Joey Chestnut
|69
|Sonya Thomas
|36¾
|2012
|Joey Chestnut
|68
|Sonya Thomas
|45
|2011
|Joey Chestnut
|62
|Sonya Thomas
|40
Where to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
When: Friday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET (Women's contest), 12:30 p.m. ET (Men's contest)
Where: Coney Island, New York
TV: ABC/ESPN2 (Men's contest), ESPN+ (Women's contest)
Stream: fubo (try for free)