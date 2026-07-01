Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Where to watch, start time, preview as Joey Chestnut aims for 18th title

Competitive eating stars from all over the world will gather on New York's Coney Island for the sport's biggest and brightest event as the 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest kicks off on July 4. This year's event carries extra significance as the Independence Day tradition helps to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Hot dog icon Joey Chestnut will defend his Mustard Belt at the original Nathan's Famous restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues. Chestnut is on probation in Indiana after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery over a bar altercation, but was granted permission to travel for the event and did not face discipline from Major League Eating over the incident.

Chestnut captured his 17th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title in 2025 after a one-year absence, consuming 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes -- six shy of his personal record of 76, set in 2021. The contest switched to a 10-minute format in 2008, just before Chestnut began a run of seven consecutive titles that cemented his dominance.

Known as "Jaws," Chestnut has more than 338,000 Instagram followers and holds 55 world records. Widely regarded as the world's top-ranked competitive eater, he's also in the midst of a summer competition tour that includes a hot wing contest in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on July 11. Last month, Chestnut won the Smash O'Lucy Burger Challenge in St. Paul, Minnesota, eating 16 burgers in 12 minutes, 14 seconds.

The women's side of the competition will once again be headlined by Miki Sudo, who seeks her 11th title, She consumed 33 hot dogs last year and set the women's world record with 51 in 2024. Sudo also owns eating world records for kimchi, hotdish and ice cream.

Recent past winners

Year Men's winner Hot dogs Women's winner Hot dogs 2025 Joey Chestnut 70½ Miki Sudo 33 2024 Patrick Bertoletti 58 Miki Sudo 51 2023 Joey Chestnut 62 Miki Sudo 39½ 2022 Joey Chestnut 63 Miki Sudo 40 2021 Joey Chestnut 76 Michelle Lesco 30¾ 2020 Joey Chestnut 75 Miki Sudo 48½ 2019 Joey Chestnut 71 Miki Sudo 31 2018 Joey Chestnut 74 Miki Sudo 37 2017 Joey Chestnut 72 Miki Sudo 41 2016 Joey Chestnut 70 Miki Sudo 38½ 2015 Matt Stonie 62 Miki Sudo 38 2014 Joey Chestnut 61 Miki Sudo 34 2013 Joey Chestnut 69 Sonya Thomas 36¾ 2012 Joey Chestnut 68 Sonya Thomas 45 2011 Joey Chestnut 62 Sonya Thomas 40

Where to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Friday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET (Women's contest), 12:30 p.m. ET (Men's contest)

Where: Coney Island, New York

TV: ABC/ESPN2 (Men's contest), ESPN+ (Women's contest)

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Recent winners