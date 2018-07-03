Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, picks, prop bets 2018: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo favored

The 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the biggest event in the world of competitive eating, gets underway at 11 a.m. ET in New York City on Wednesday for a nationally televised audience. Joey Chestnut is the favorite in the latest 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, going off at -800 on the money line to win the men's championship, meaning an $800 bet on him to win would return $100. Miki Sudo is favored in the women's division at -450.

Before making a pick on who wins the men's or women's contest, or placing any kind of wager on a prop bet such as the total number of hot dogs eaten or how many total hot dogs Chestnut scarfs down in the first minute, you need to see what Adam Thompson has to say.

Thompson is a seasoned expert at SportsLine who previously spent nearly two decades as an award-winning editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, covering virtually every sport. Up almost $3,000 on his MLB money line picks this year, Thompson has a keen eye for finding value in any kind of sport or contest.

Now Thompson has studied the field at the 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and revealed his picks for the men's and women's winners, in addition to multiple prop bets, only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Thompson likes Miki Sudo to win the women's contest, picking her over the field after her dominant performance in 2017.

"Sudo downed 41 hot dogs last year, crushing the competition to her fourth title," Thompson told SportsLine. "Only one other woman came within 10 dogs, Michelle Lesco with 32.5. Sudo all the way here." Thompson also has a strong pick locked in on whether Sudo goes over or under 41.5 hot dogs eaten.

Sudo comes at the hefty price of -450 on the money line, but her recent dominance makes it an easy call. Lock her in over the field at +300 (risk $100 on any other female entrant to win $300) and you'll be on your way to a profitable start to your Fourth of July.

Thompson has also identified a huge long shot in the men's contest to keep an eye on, and made a surprising call on the total number of hot dogs eaten by the men's winner.

So who should you back in the 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? And which prop bets can you cash in on? Visit SportsLine now to see Thompson's best bets, all from a Vegas expert who has cashed in huge on multiple sports.