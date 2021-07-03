Joey Chestnut will try to extend his dominance in the world's premier hunger game when he takes on the best competitive eaters in the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, July 4. Nicknamed "Jaws," the 37-year-old Chestnut has won 13 of the last 14 hot dog eating events and five in a row. Last year, he set a record with 75 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes. This year, Chestnut is the -3000 favorite in the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the field, or every other eater, is +1200.

The Over-Under for total hot dogs eaten is 73.5. Coverage for the women's championship kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the men's championship at noon ET. Before making any 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker who follows the hot dog competition closely, Roberts knows value when he sees it. Last year, he correctly picked Chestnut to win the men's competition and Miki Sudo to win the women's.

Now, Roberts has broken down the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 odds and revealed his picks for the men's winner and his play on the total number of hot dogs and buns eaten. You can find his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest predictions

One of Roberts' picks is Under 73.5 total hot dogs and buns eaten. Last year, Chestnut set the record by eating 75 hot dogs and buns, which broke the previous record, also held by Chestnut, of 74 in 2018.

Because the coronavirus pandemic forced the competition indoors last year, Chestnut's record was set in a climate-controlled environment. "It was like he was eating in his own kitchen with no pressure," Roberts told SportsLine. With the competitors expected to battle high humidity on Sunday, Roberts believes the winner eats fewer than 73.5.

How to make 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks

