They're back in Coney Island, and while a seven-time women's winner returns, 14-time champ Joey Chestnut will remain the focus at Monday's 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The iconic Fourth of July event was kept away from the Brooklyn entertainment area the past two years because of the pandemic, but that didn't keep Chestnut from continuing to set records. The 38-year-old Kentucky native ate a record 76 franks last year at the Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park, a year after downing 75 dogs. Miki Sudo, who has won the women's event seven of the past eight years, missed last year's competition as she prepared for the birth of her first child. She will be there this year, along with fiance Nick Wehry, who ate 44 to finish third in 2021 and will be looking to halt Chestnut's dominant run.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Chestnut as the -3000 favorite (risk $3,000 to win $100) in the men's competition, while the field is priced at +1100. The over-under for total hot dogs eaten by the men's winner is 74.5. Other sportsbooks are offering odds on the women's side, with Sudo an even bigger favorite at -5000, the field at +1100 and the over-under at 49.5 The women's championship is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the men's championship at noon ET. Before making any 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker who follows the hot dog competition closely, Roberts knows value when he sees it. He's called multiple winners in this event, including the winners of both contests in 2020.

One of Roberts' picks is under 49.5 total hot dogs and buns eaten by the women's winner. Sudo is the heavy favorite, and the -225 number on the under is "absurd," Roberts says, but he feels very strongly that the winner will fall short. He expects Sudo to win, but topping this mark will be a challenge.

The 49.5 total is a very high number, considering Sudo's best is 48.5, and that was without the distraction of the Coney Island crowd and humidity in 2020. Her personal best was 41 before that, way back in 2017. She also won in 2019 but put away just 31 dogs

