Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo look to continue their dominance when they compete in the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Tuesday. Chestnut has won the men's event 15 of the last 16 years, including each of the last seven, and set the world record in 2021 with 76 hot dogs and buns eaten. The 39-year-old's only loss during the run came in 2015, when he finished two HDBs behind Matt Stonie. Sudo has been just as impressive on the women's side, winning each of the last eight times she's appeared in the contest.

Chestnut is the -3000 favorite (risk $3,000 to win $100) in the men's competition in the latest 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Geoffrey Esper listed at +1400 and the over/under for total hot dogs and buns eaten by Chestnut set at 73.5. Other sportsbooks have Sudo as the women's favorite at -4000 and her over/under at 43.5. The women's event is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the men's contest at 12:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker who follows the hot dog eating competition closely, Roberts knows value when he sees it in any line. He's cashed multiple times in this event, including calling the winner of both contests in 2020 and hitting the Under in both competitions last year.

One pick Roberts is firmly backing for Tuesday's event in Coney Island is Over 43.5 HDBs eaten by the women's winner (-115). He believes that will be Sudo, who has dominated the competition in this event for years.

The 38-year-old has yet to lose Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, taking the crown every year from 2014-20 and again last year. The only reason Sudo did not win the competition in 2021 was because she was unable to participate due to her pregnancy. She has consumed at least 40 hot dogs and buns in three of her last five appearances in this event and holds a world record for eating six hot dogs in one minute.

"She ate 40 (hot dogs and buns) last year after missing the 2021 competition," Roberts told SportsLine. "The previous year, she set the women's record by consuming 48.5 hot dogs." See all the Hot Dog Contest picks at SportsLine.

