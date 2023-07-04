The 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place on the Fourth of July (11 a.m. ET) at Coney Island in New York and the event has become a staple of holiday celebrations. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has been an annual tradition since 1972 and expanded into both men's and women's competitions in 2011. Joey Chestnut has been the dominant force in eating competitions for nearly two decades now and he's coming off his 15th career Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory in 2022. Meanwhile, Miki Sudo has become the gold standard in the women's division, winning the contest in eight of the last nine years after missing the 2021 competition.

The latest 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Chestnut as the -3000 (bet $3,000 to win $100) favorite with over/under at 73.5 hot dogs for the men, while Sudo is the -4000 favorite with the over/under at 43.5 for the women. Before making any 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker who follows the hot dog eating competition closely, Roberts knows value when he sees it in any line. He's cashed multiple times in this event, including calling the winner of both contests in 2020 and hitting the Under in both competitions last year.

Now, Roberts has broken down the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 odds and revealed his best bets. You can find his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest predictions

One pick Roberts is firmly backing for Tuesday's event in Coney Island is Over 43.5 HDBs eaten by the women's winner (-115). Sudo unseated Sonya Thomas for the first time in 2014 and has risen to become one of the top competitive eaters in the world regardless of gender.

She was ranked as high as No. 3 overall in the world and has been the top-ranked female in Major League Eating since 2014. Sudo set the record in the women's division with 48.5 hot dogs and buns eaten in 2020 and she holds four other world records for competitive eating. She's crossed the 40 threshold in three of her last five appearances in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and Roberts is banking on another big performance in 2023. See all the Hot Dog Contest picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks

Roberts has isolated a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over another best bet involving the men's contest. You can see what it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about before locking in picks for both contests? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the former Vegas bookmaker who nailed the Under in both contests last year.