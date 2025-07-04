Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest results: Joey Chestnut earns 17th win in dominant return from one-year absence

In his triumphant return to the event after a one-year absence, Joey Chestnut downed 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, claiming his 17th Mustard Belt and taking his crown back in the July 4 contest he has dominated over the years. Chestnut's 70.5 hot dogs eaten were over 20 more than reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti, who finished second with 46.5.

After being forced to sit out a year ago due to a sponsorship conflict that led to his ban from the competition, Chestnut returned to the Hot Dog Eating Contest with redemption and history alike on his mind, as he had his sights set on breaking his personal best of 76 hot dogs and perhaps becoming the first to ever reach 80 hot dogs consumed. Chestnut's pace in the opening five minutes made that a possibility, but he would gradually slow before shoveling in one more hot dog at the buzzer to reach the 70+ hot dogs consumed mark for the seventh time.

Chestnut far outpaced the total of Bertoletti (46.5) and third-place finisher James Webb (45.5), demoralizing his competition and reaffirming his place as the Hot Dog Eating Contest's greatest contestant.

"I was nervous. First couple hot dogs I was fumbling a little bit, but I found a pretty good rhythm," Chestnut told ESPN. "My goal was 70 to 77. I really wanted a little bit more. But you know what, there's next year and I'm happy I'm here. Happy Fourth of July ... I love being here. As soon as I found out I was coming, my body was easy to train. I love doing it, and I love pushing myself and beating the heck out of people."

There is, indeed, more dominance and perhaps more records to be set in Chestnut's future. After being away from the competition in 2024, Chestnut confirmed to an adoring crowd in Coney Island that he would be back for 2026.

The 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was not a day for upsets, as the women's contest earlier in the day likewise saw continued dominance by its top competitor: Miki Sudo won her 11th title in commanding fashion, finishing with 33 hot dogs to earn the pink belt and continue her dominance of the event. Sudo's 33 hot dogs consumed were nearly a dozen more than runner up Michelle Lesco, who downed 22.75 to eke out Domenica Dee for second spot.

