Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest results: Joey Chestnut earns 17th win in dominant return from one-year absence

Chestnut downed 70.5 hot dogs and buns after missing last year's contest over a contract dispute

By
1 min read

In his triumphant return to the event after a one-year absence, Joey Chestnut downed 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, claiming his 17th Mustard Belt and taking his crown back in the July 4 contest he has dominated over the years. Chestnut's 70.5 hot dogs eaten were over 20 more than reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti, who finished second with 46.5.

After being forced to sit out a year ago due to a sponsorship conflict that led to his ban from the competition, Chestnut returned to the Hot Dog Eating Contest with redemption and history alike on his mind, as he had his sights set on breaking his personal best of 76 hot dogs and perhaps becoming the first to ever reach 80 hot dogs consumed. Chestnut's pace in the opening five minutes made that a possibility, but he would gradually slow before shoveling in one more hot dog at the buzzer to reach the 70+ hot dogs consumed mark for the seventh time.

Chestnut far outpaced the total of Bertoletti (46.5) and third-place finisher James Webb (45.5), demoralizing his competition and reaffirming his place as the Hot Dog Eating Contest's greatest contestant.

"I was nervous. First couple hot dogs I was fumbling a little bit, but I found a pretty good rhythm," Chestnut told ESPN. "My goal was 70 to 77. I really wanted a little bit more. But you know what, there's next year and I'm happy I'm here. Happy Fourth of July ... I love being here. As soon as I found out I was coming, my body was easy to train. I love doing it, and I love pushing myself and beating the heck out of people."

There is, indeed, more dominance and perhaps more records to be set in Chestnut's future. After being away from the competition in 2024, Chestnut confirmed to an adoring crowd in Coney Island that he would be back for 2026.

The 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was not a day for upsets, as the women's contest earlier in the day likewise saw continued dominance by its top competitor: Miki Sudo won her 11th title in commanding fashion, finishing with 33 hot dogs to earn the pink belt and continue her dominance of the event. Sudo's 33 hot dogs consumed were nearly a dozen more than runner up Michelle Lesco, who downed 22.75 to eke out Domenica Dee for second spot.

Joey Chestnut announces return to 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Austin Nivison
Joey Chestnut announces return to 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest begins with the women's contest at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3, followed by the men's contest at noon ET on ESPN2. Follow all the action from Coney Island below.

Where to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Friday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET (Women's contest), noon ET (Men's contest)
Where: Coney Island, New York
TV: ESPN2 (Men's contest), ESPN3 (Women's contest)
Stream: fubo (try for free)

Updates
(7)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joey Chestnut reclaims his crown with his 17th Hot Dog Eating Contest win

In his return to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut went virtually unchallenged as he downed 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes to claim his 17th Hot Dog Eating Contest title and re-take the mustard belt. Chestnut raced out to a record pace that saw him take a lead of over 20 hot dogs on defending champion Patrick Bertoletti, but slowed before he could seriously challenge his event record of 76.

  1. Joey Chestnut -- 70.5
  2. Patrick Bertoletti -- 46.5
  3. James Webb -- 45.5
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joey Chestnut speaks on the possibility of reaching 80 hot dogs

With ESPN2's coverage of the Hot Dog Eating Contest now on the air, Joey Chestnut was asked about the possibility of eating 80 hot dogs, something that's never been done before. Chestnut says that he would likely need to somehwere between 48-50 hot dogs in the first five minutes in order to reach that total, something that's never been done before -- Not even by him.

For notekeeping's sake, the current record for this event is 76.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@eatingcontest via Twitter
July 4, 2025, 3:42 PM
Jul. 04, 2025, 11:42 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@eatingcontest via Twitter
July 4, 2025, 3:32 PM
Jul. 04, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Miki Sudo wins her 11th Women's Hot Dog Eating Contest

It's Miki Sudo again! After jumping out to an early lead with eight hot dogs in the first minute, Sudo finishes with 33 hot dogs consuemd to win the Women's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 11th time. Sudo's victory continues her streak of winning each of the last 11 times she's entered the contest (sans 2021, where she did not enter due to her pregnancy.)

  1. Miki Sudo -- 33
  2. Michelle Lesco -- 22.75
  3. Domenica Dee -- 22.5
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Rules

As a quick reminder before the start of the women's contest, here are the official rules for the Hot Dog Eating Contest:

  • Water and other beverages are permitted and help encourage the quick flow of activity.

  • Condiments are allowed, but contestants usually pass on them.

  • Partially eaten hot dogs count and hot dogs still being chewed at the end of regulation can qualify (as long as they're successfully swallowed).

  • Penalty cards can be issued for messy eating and regurgitation.

  • Sudden death eat-offs will be put into play if there is a tie at the end of regulation.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@eatingcontest via Twitter
July 4, 2025, 2:13 PM
Jul. 04, 2025, 10:13 am EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Joey Chestnut DOMINATES to win 17th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Top 10 Offseason Moves: No. 5 Celtics Dump Holiday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Wimbledon Update: Madison Keys And Taylor Fritz

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Highlights: Angels again shut down weak-hitting Braves

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Jim Harbaugh Entering 2nd Season With Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Highlights: Guardians at Cubs (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    Joey Chestnut Returns, Eyes Record At Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Wimbledon Recap: Novak Djokovic Reaches 3rd Round For Record 19th Time

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    A few golfers at John Deere Classic trying to hold on to their PGA Tour cards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    Luna delivers again as USMNT defeat Guatemala in Gold Cup semifinals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    BREAKING: Knicks Expected to Hire Mike Brown as Head Coach

See All Videos