The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is set to begin its 2020-21 season, and you can stream the games through CBS All Access. CBS All Access will be broadcasting 17 games beginning in December 2020 and running through February 2020.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is entering its eighth season and has produced the last four national champions in North Dakota (2016), Denver (2017), and Minnesota Duluth (2018 & 2019). You can find the entire schedule of games below.
National Collegiate Hockey Conference 2020-21 schedule
- Friday, Dec. 4 - No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Denver (@ Omaha), 7:30 p.m. CT
- Saturday, Dec. 5 - Miami at Omaha, 4 p.m. CT
- Friday, Dec. 11 - Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m. CT
- Saturday, Dec. 12 - Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver, 12 p.m. CT
- Saturday, Dec. 19 - Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4 p.m. CT
- Saturday, Jan. 2 - St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
- Friday, Jan. 8 - Omaha at North Dakota
- Saturday, Jan. 9 - Western Michigan at Miami
- Friday, Jan. 15 - Minnesota Duluth at Miami
- Saturday, Jan. 16 - St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
- Friday, Jan. 22 - Colorado College at North Dakota
- Saturday, Jan. 23 - Miami at St. Cloud State
- Friday, Feb. 5 - Miami at Minnesota Duluth
- Saturday, Feb. 6 - Denver at North Dakota
- Friday, Feb. 12 - Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan
- Friday, Feb. 26 - North Dakota at Omaha
- Saturday, Feb. 27 - Denver at Colorado College
How to watch Hockey East 2020-21 season:
Dates: December 4, 2020 to February 27, 2021
Location: Varies
Streaming: Free on SportsLive, select games free on the CBS Sports apps
TV: CBS All Access