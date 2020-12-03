The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is set to begin its 2020-21 season, and you can stream the games through CBS All Access. CBS All Access will be broadcasting 17 games beginning in December 2020 and running through February 2020.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is entering its eighth season and has produced the last four national champions in North Dakota (2016), Denver (2017), and Minnesota Duluth (2018 & 2019). You can find the entire schedule of games below.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference 2020-21 schedule

Friday, Dec. 4 - No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Denver (@ Omaha), 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Miami at Omaha, 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 11 - Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 12 - Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver, 12 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 19 - Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 2 - St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth

Friday, Jan. 8 - Omaha at North Dakota

Saturday, Jan. 9 - Western Michigan at Miami

Friday, Jan. 15 - Minnesota Duluth at Miami

Saturday, Jan. 16 - St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Friday, Jan. 22 - Colorado College at North Dakota

Saturday, Jan. 23 - Miami at St. Cloud State

Friday, Feb. 5 - Miami at Minnesota Duluth

Saturday, Feb. 6 - Denver at North Dakota

Friday, Feb. 12 - Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan

Friday, Feb. 26 - North Dakota at Omaha

Saturday, Feb. 27 - Denver at Colorado College

How to watch Hockey East 2020-21 season:

Dates: December 4, 2020 to February 27, 2021

Location: Varies

Streaming: Free on SportsLive, select games free on the CBS Sports apps

TV: CBS All Access