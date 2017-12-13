National Finals Rodeo: Watch NFR Live on CBS Sports Network
How to watch the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's 2017 National Finals Rodeo event
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo begins on Thursday, and CBS Sports Network will be there for all of it. The 10-round event will go on from Dec. 7-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will feature the top 15 contestants in everything from bull riding to steer wrestling. Contestants are seeking $10 million in prize money at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Round 7 of Wrangler National Finals
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET)
Live stream: CBSSN online (provider login required), on-demand encores 12 hours after airing at Pro Rodeo TV
Round 8 of Wrangler National Finals
Date: Thursday, Dec. 14 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET)
Live stream: CBSSN online (provider login required), on-demand encores 12 hours after airing at Pro Rodeo TV
Round 9 of Wrangler National Finals
Date: Friday, Dec. 15 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET)
Live stream: CBSSN online (provider login required), on-demand encores 12 hours after airing at Pro Rodeo TV
Round 10 of Wrangler National Finals
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET)
Live stream: CBSSN online (provider login required), on-demand encores 12 hours after airing at Pro Rodeo TV
About the Wrangler NFR
Standard rodeo events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, WPRA barrel racing and bull riding. It's an exciting sport that requires patience, bravery, and just a pinch of insanity to perform well in. The champion is determined by season earnings. Every contestant will perform once every day. At the end of every round, there are two champions for every event. The best cumulative time/score will ultimately win the event.
CBS Sports Network provides the opportunity to watch the Wrangler NFR and other championships throughout the year. There's always something on, and this event in particular promises to be riveting for a myriad of reasons. There's an implicit danger to rodeos that makes them intriguing, and the next 10 days will be very interesting for this event.
-
How to watch 2017 WSL Pipe Masters
John John Florence and Gabriel Medina will look to catch the wave to a championship
-
Chris Froome fails doping test
Froome was found to have double the legal limit of an asthma drug in a September doping te...
-
Dunk attempt ends poorly for volunteer
It's OK, you can laugh
-
Shalane Flanagan to run Boston Marathon
Flanagan, after winning the New York City Marathon, is out to win her 'hometown race'
-
Jordan release interrupted by gunfire
It's probably better to just buy your shoes online these days
-
Watch World's Toughest Mudder on CBS
Settle in for the holidays by watching other people do grueling obstacles like the Funky M...
Add a Comment