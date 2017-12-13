National Finals Rodeo: Watch NFR Live on CBS Sports Network

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo begins on Thursday, and CBS Sports Network will be there for all of it. The 10-round event will go on from Dec. 7-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will feature the top 15 contestants in everything from bull riding to steer wrestling. Contestants are seeking $10 million in prize money at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Round 7 of Wrangler National Finals

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET

Round 8 of Wrangler National Finals

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET

Round 9 of Wrangler National Finals

Date: Friday, Dec. 15 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET

Round 10 of Wrangler National Finals

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET

About the Wrangler NFR



Standard rodeo events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, WPRA barrel racing and bull riding. It's an exciting sport that requires patience, bravery, and just a pinch of insanity to perform well in. The champion is determined by season earnings. Every contestant will perform once every day. At the end of every round, there are two champions for every event. The best cumulative time/score will ultimately win the event.

CBS Sports Network provides the opportunity to watch the Wrangler NFR and other championships throughout the year. There's always something on, and this event in particular promises to be riveting for a myriad of reasons. There's an implicit danger to rodeos that makes them intriguing, and the next 10 days will be very interesting for this event.