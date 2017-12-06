National Finals Rodeo live stream: Watch PRCA online and on CBS Sports Network

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo begins on Thursday, and CBS Sports Network will be there for all of it. The 10-round event will go on from Dec. 7-16, and it will feature on-demand content in addition to live streaming. The event comes from Las Vegas, Nevada, and it features the top 15 contestants in everything from bull riding to steer wrestling. Contestants are seeking $10 million in prize money at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Round 1 of National Finals

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Live nightly on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET)

Live stream: CBSSN online (provider login required), on-demand streams 12 hours after airing at Pro Rodeo TV

Round 2 of National Finals

Date: Friday, Dec. 8 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 3 of National Finals

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 4 of National Finals

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 5 of Wrangler National Finals

Date: Monday, Dec. 11 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 6 of National Finals

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 7 of National Finals

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 8 of National Finals

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 9 of National Finals

Date: Friday, Dec. 15 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Round 10 of National Finals

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

About the Wrangler NFR



Standard rodeo events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, WPRA barrel racing and bull riding. It's an exciting sport that requires patience, bravery, and just a pinch of insanity to perform well in. The champion is determined by season earnings. Every contestant will perform once every day. At the end of every round, there are two champions for every event. The best cumulative time/score will ultimately win the event.

CBS Sports Network provides the opportunity to watch the Wrangler NFR and other championships throughout the year. There's always something on, and this event in particular promises to be riveting for a myriad of reasons. There's an implicit danger to rodeos that makes them intriguing, and the next 10 days will be very interesting for this event.