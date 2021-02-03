The National Women's Hockey League is suspending its 2021 season. In an announcement Wednesday, the league said it decided to suspend play as a result of new positive COVID-19 tests.

"The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended," the NWHL said in a statement.

The NWHL is a six-team league, and the 2021 season was set to wrap up on Friday in the Isobel Cup playoffs. The season, which kicked off Jan. 23, was being played at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York within a bubble, but the league still saw positive COVID tests.

The semifinals and Isobel Cup championship game were set to be broadcasted on NBC Sports Network this week. In addition, regular season games were being streamed on Twitch. Aside from the Olympics, this would've been the first time that women's hockey was broadcast at the national level.

Last week, the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from the 2021 season after yielding several positive COVID-19 tests. In addition, the Connecticut Whale also withdrew from the bubble because at least one member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Boston Globe.