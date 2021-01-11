Betting is coming to the Washington Nationals' ballpark. On Monday, the team announced plans to open a sportsbook at Nationals Park in a partnership with BetMGM. The agreement is set to be for multiple years, but the financial terms haven't been released yet.

The deal will include a mobile sports betting app that can be utilized by fans who are within two blocks of Nationals Park. The BetMGM sportsbook -- which will be open all year -- is tentatively scheduled to begin operation this summer, according to the Washington Post. There will be betting windows, electronic betting and betting kiosks available at the stadium.

The sportsbook won't be accessible from inside Nationals Park but BetMGM's mobile app -- which will let fans at the stadium place bets -- will likely be allowed by opening day, WaPo reported. Currently, sports betting has yet to be legalized in nearby Maryland and Virginia.

The Nationals will become one of a select few professional sports team that will have a sportsbook inside their home stadium or arena -- but not the first in D.C. In 2018, William Hill Sportsbook opened a temporary book at Capital One Arena, which is the home to the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards. A permanent one will eventually open at the arena.