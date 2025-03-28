The No. 2 North Carolina State Wolfpack will face the No. 3 LSU Tigers when the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament resumes on Friday for the Sweet 16. The Wolfpack have made quick work of their opponents through the tournament's first two rounds, defeating Vermont, 75-55, and demolishing Michigan State, 83-49. They must now face Kim Mulkey's Tigers, who bulldozed San Diego State, 103-48, and Florida State, 101-71, to get back to the Sweet 16. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Spokane Arena in Washington.

The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for points scored is 153.5. The Tigers are -165 (risk $165 to win $100) money-line favorites, while the Wolfpack are +140 underdogs. Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Wetzel incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. They are 543-383 overall (+122.89 units) during the 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 125-71-1 record (+44.33 units) so far in 24-25.

Now, here are their three best bets for NC State vs. LSU on Friday:

NC State +2.5

While LSU won this matchup during the regular season 82-65, Wetzel thinks the Wolfpack are ready to take down the SEC titans and move closer to a second consecutive Final Four appearance. "This NC State team is a lot better than the one that lost to LSU early in the season, especially since Tilda Trygger has emerged as a key contributor," he said. "It's an upset by the betting odds but not by the seed line."

Over 153.5 total points

The Tigers have posted over 100 points in three of their last four games.

