2026 NCAA baseball tournament: Regional picks, predictions as College World Series pursuit begins

Few things in college sports are as unpredictable as the NCAA baseball tournament. It is a postseason in which the No. 1 overall seed has won just one College World Series since 1999. It provides a bracket through which mid-major programs do not just pull off upsets; they win national championships. Picking winners in this tournament comes with the admission that many prognostications will prove to be dead wrong.

That will not stop us from predicting the outcomes of the 16 regionals in the 2026 bracket, though. Part of the fun during the tournament's opening weekend is having preconceived notions flipped on their heads. Plus, that makes it all the more gratifying when you properly identify an upset or watch your favorite teams cruise to a perfect 3-0.

2026 NCAA baseball tournament: Regional pairings, takeaways, odds on road to College World Series Carter Bahns

We also have more data at our fingertips than ever before, thanks to the sport's rise in popularity and the embrace of analytics. And with every passing tournament, bracket trends become more obvious to spot.

Here are our picks for every regional in the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament.

Los Angeles Regional

Field: (1) UCLA, Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, Saint Mary's

UCLA was one of just two teams (alongside Oregon State) to not lose a single weekend series in the regular season. Not only did that résumé contribute to making the Bruins the unquestioned No. 1 overall seed, but it also makes it unfathomable to foresee them losing two games in a regional -- especially since their field is perhaps the weakest of the 16. Questions about the pitching staff may come to a head later in the tournament, but not yet. Pick: UCLA

Morgantown Regional

Field: (16) West Virginia, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Binghamton

Despite landing the 16 seed, West Virginia ought to feel fairly comfortable with its draw. Presuming it gets past Binghamton in the opener, it will see the winner of Wake Forest (which is just 7-13 against tournament teams) and Kentucky (which lost eight of its 10 SEC series). Either of those matchups is winnable, considering the Mountaineers might save Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Maxx Yehl for that Saturday outing. Yehl can neutralize a Wake Forest offense that ranks in the top 26 in home runs and OPS. Pick: West Virginia

Atlanta Regional

Field: (2) Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, The Citadel, UIC

Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey, Jarren Advincula and the best offense in the country make Georgia Tech a popular pick to win the national championship. The Yellow Jackets' lineup enters the tournament with 616 runs on the year, which is an astounding 76 more than the No. 2 team on the national leaderboard. None of the teams in their regional rank better than 109th in scoring, and none of them boast the kind of pitching staff it takes to slow them down. They should cruise to three wins. Pick: Georgia Tech

Lawrence Regional

Field: (15) Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri State, Northeastern

Kansas will get to enjoy the thrill of hosting a regional for the first time in program history this weekend. It is an obvious advantage to play at home, but can the Jayhawks handle the most pressure they have ever faced? There is an intangible battle at play here in addition to the showdowns with a few highly respectable visitors. Northeastern is suddenly a postseason regular, Missouri State could have very well landed on the No. 2 seed line, and Arkansas will have a chip on its shoulder after being overlooked as a host candidate. The Razorbacks' arms will be the difference here. Pick: Arkansas

Athens Regional

Field: (3) Georgia, Boston College, Liberty, Long Island

A Georgia team that won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles should not have trouble with one of the lighter regional fields. The greatest perceived threat would be Boston College, because its offense is extremely aggressive on the basepaths and could perhaps keep up with the Bulldogs' hard hitters. But this is the same Eagles team that got run off its own field by Georgia Tech earlier in the month. Add Liberty and Long Island to the pod, and this group is not strong enough to beat the host twice. Pick: Georgia

Starkville Regional

Field: (14) Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Louisiana, Lipscomb

Mississippi State features a high floor, but it comes at the expense of the ceiling. It did not lose a single game outside the first two quadrants all year, yet it posted a 4-6 mark in SEC series. The Bulldogs will not have to sweat their Friday game against Lipscomb, but the two other teams in this bracket will test that ceiling. If they save Tomas Valincius for Saturday and get a few strong innings from Ryan McPherson in his anticipated return from injury, they can beat either or both Cincinnati and Louisiana. Anything beyond a regional title, however, is asking a lot of a squad that regularly came up short against the elites this year. Pick: Mississippi State

Auburn Regional

Field: (4) Auburn, UCF, NC State, Milwaukee

Auburn is in a favorable spot, hosting a UCF team that profiles more as a No. 3 seed than a No. 2, an NC State squad that ranks 50th in the RPI and one of the lowest-rated teams in the entire tournament, in Milwaukee. While the Wolfpack brings real talent as a preseason top-25 team and will play hard for retiring coach Elliott Avent, Auburn is such a complete team that it is difficult to envision any of their foes finding enough cracks in the armor to exploit. Pick: Auburn

Lincoln Regional

Field: (13) Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arizona State, South Dakota State

Haymarket Park is the place to be this weekend. A Nebraska fanbase that has been aching to host a regional for the last 18 years is about to be unleashed. In addition to what promises to be an unforgettable environment, the baseball should be incredible. The only thing is, it might come at the Cornhuskers' expense. They are every bit deserving of a national seed in what has been their best campaign in ages, but Ole Miss and Arizona State are legitimate College World Series contenders. The Rebels' pitching staff is phenomenal, and so is the Sun Devils' offense. Landon Hairston, with his .413 batting average and 28 home runs, will be the best player in the regional. His supporting cast absolutely mashes, too. Pick: Arizona State

Chapel Hill Regional

Field: (5) North Carolina, Tennessee, East Carolina, VCU

The top four national seeds received favorable draws. It stopped there. North Carolina is in a gauntlet. What might be the most complete team in the country takes on a trio of teams that are easily among the best on their respective seed lines. The Chapel Hill Regional could get wild. Still, there is plenty of reason to believe UNC can get out of this bracket. The Tar Heels split a regular-season series with East Carolina, and since then, ECU has lost two weekend starters and a lockdown reliever to season-ending injuries. They also thumped VCU in an early-season midweek game. The unknown is how they match up against Tennessee, which, with a deep offense, might be a real match for UNC's otherworldly arms. Pitching depth makes this team uniquely capable of coming out of the loser's bracket if it needs to. Pick: North Carolina

College Station Regional

Field: (12) Texas A&M, USC, Texas State, Lamar

There exists a lot of buzz around the College Station Regional being ripe for an upset because of the strength of seeds Nos. 1-3. The trouble for them, though, is that they do not match up well against Texas A&M and its beastly bats. Lamar struggled mightily to score against its very few tournament-caliber opponents and lost a 25-5 laugher in College Station in February. Texas State is a bit more fearsome, having split two midweek games with the Aggies, but they have their work cut out for them on Friday against USC and its electric hurlers. As for those Trojans, while Mason Edwards is the best player in the regional with his nation-leading 160 strikeouts, his team is a dreadful 1-11 against Quad 1 opponents. Pick: Texas A&M

Austin Regional

Field: (6) Texas, UC Santa Barbara, Tarleton State, Holy Cross

Here's hoping Texas and UC Santa Barbara both elect to pitch off, because the thought of a Dylan Volantis vs. Jackson Flora showdown on Saturday is the kind of stuff baseball fans dream about. Even though Flora leads the nation with a 1.05 ERA and will likely be the first college pitcher taken in July's draft, the lack of run support the Gauchos give him makes the Longhorns the favorite in such a matchup. Especially since those UCSB bats would be tasked with doing damage against a pitcher with a 2.00 ERA and 109 strikeouts across 76.2 innings. Pick: Texas

Eugene Regional

Field: (11) Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Yale

It is a Pac-12 reunion in Eugene. Spice levels are off the charts with three Pacific Northwest rivals clashing at PK Park. In the regular season, Oregon split two games with Oregon State, which split two games with Washington State. Something has to give. The Ducks boast the best résumé of the bunch, but the Beavers' pitching staff (which leads the nation in ERA) is one of the sport's best even without the injured Dax Whitney, and they will face a 2025 All-American pitcher in Yale's Jack Ohman to kick things off. That is tough sledding for Mark Wasikowski's unit. Pick: Oregon State

Tuscaloosa Regional

Field: (7) Alabama, Oklahoma State, SC Upstate, Alabama State

Alabama is unflappable in close games. Oklahoma State uses its hard-hitting offense to blow teams out. Which method wins out if they go head-to-head? It's likely we will find out, and chances are they will square off twice. It also might be as simple as this: the Crimson Tide struggles to keep pace in high-scoring affairs. Alabama is 1-11 in games in which its opponents score eight or more runs. The Cowboys, who feature eight batters with at least eight home runs on the year, average 8.49 runs per game. The magic number is eight. The advantage goes to the visitors. Pick: Oklahoma State

Tallahassee Regional

Field: (10) Florida State, Coastal Carolina, Northern Illinois, St. John's

If Coastal Carolina uses Cameron Flukey on Friday, Florida State should be happy with the way the winner's bracket lines up. It would either see a lowly No. 3 seed in Northern Illinois or a Coastal Carolina team that already used its only devastating arm. The Seminoles have to get there first, but even though St. John's is a trendy No. 4 seed, it has not beaten a tournament team in six tries. Link Jarrett's team has a modest ceiling after going 0-8 against national seeds in the regular season, but this is a manageable regional. Pick: Florida State

Gainesville Regional

Field: (8) Florida, Miami, Troy, Rider

Troy carries the second-most losses for an at-large team in the super regional era, with 29, and Rider played just two games outside the bottom two quadrants and lost them both. It will come down to a pair of Sunshine State programs in Gainesville. Florida will have all the confidence in the world after it completed a two-game road sweep of Miami in February, and keeping in mind a bullpen that features electric heat plus the existence of SEC Pitcher of the Year in Aidan King, it is hard to find reasons why the Gators will not take another game or two from their in-state rival. Pick: Florida

Hattiesburg Regional

Field: (9) Southern Miss, Virginia, Jacksonville State, Little Rock

In its 10th consecutive 40-win season, Southern Miss is aching to get back to Omaha for the first time since 2009. There has been a roadblock every year during this prolific run for the Golden Eagles, and there might be a couple more of them in the Hattiesburg Regional. Virginia is more talented than the 14-16 ACC record might suggest, and Jacksonville State is quite possibly the most vicious No. 3 seed in the tournament. Behind a stellar rotation of Steven Cash, Beau Bryans and Eli Pillsbury, the Gamecocks won regular-season and tournament titles in a Conference USA that sent three teams to the field. They also went 2-0 against Auburn in midweek play and are 8-7 against tournament teams. Pick: Jacksonville State