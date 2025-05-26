The road to Omaha, Nebraska is set, as the full 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was unveiled Monday afternoon. Though the 16 regional host sites were already known, we now know the full 64-team field and where teams will play during the regional round.

Vanderbilt earned the tournament's top overall seed one day removed from its win against Ole Miss in the SEC Baseball Tournament championship game. This is the second No. 1 overall seed for the Commodores and the fourth time in the last six tournaments that they've occupied a national seed.

The top-8 national seeds have a distinctly SEC flavor. In fact, all four of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and six of the top seven, hail from the SEC. Texas is right behind Vanderbilt at the 2-seed after winning the SEC's regular season crown in its first spring competing with the conference.

2025 College World Series predictions: Best bets for the NCAA Baseball Tournament from proven model Scott Erskine

The Sun Belt also deserves special mention. Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss will each host after successful campaigns in one of college baseball's toughest leagues. The Chanticleers landed at No. 13 nationally, while the Golden Eagles made the cut at the 16-seed.

Here's a look at the 4-team regional fields in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Check out the official NCAA bracket for scheduled start times for all games.

Each host team's national seed is listed in parentheses

Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)

Location: Hawkins Field | Nashville, Tennessee

Teams: Vanderbilt (1), Wright State, East Tennessee State, Louisville | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Austin Regional (Texas)

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field | Austin, Texas

Teams: Texas (2), Houston Christian, Kansas State, UTSA | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)

Location: Baum-Walker Stadium | Fayetteville, Arkansas

Teams: Arkansas (3), North Dakota State, Creighton, Kansas | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Auburn Regional (Auburn)

Location: Plainsman Park | Auburn, Alabama

Teams: Auburn (4), Central Connecticut, Stetson, NC State | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)

Location: Boshamer Stadium | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Teams: North Carolina (5), Holy Cross, Nebraska, Oklahoma | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)

Location: Alex Box Stadium | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Teams: LSU (6), Little Rock, Rhode Island, Dallas Baptist | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Athens Regional (Georgia)

Location: Foley Field | Athens, Georgia

Teams: Georgia (7), Binghamton, Oklahoma State, Duke | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)

Location: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field | Corvallis, Oregon

Teams: Oregon State (8), Saint Mary's, USC, TCU | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)

Location: Dick Howser Stadium | Tallahassee, Florida

Teams: Florida State (9), Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi State, Northeastern | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)

Location: Swayze Field | Oxford, Mississippi

Teams: Ole Miss (10), Murray State, Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Clemson Regional (Clemson)

Location: Doug Kinsmore Stadium | Clemson, South Carolina

Teams: Clemson (11), SC Upstate, Kentucky, West Virginia | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Eugene Regional (Oregon)

Location: PK Park | Eugene, Oregon

Teams: Oregon (12), Utah Valley, Cal Poly, Arizona | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)

Location: Springs Brooks Stadium | Conway, South Carolina

Teams: Coastal Carolina (13), Fairfield, East Carolina, Florida | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)

Location: Lindsey Nelson Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Teams: Tennessee (14), Miami (OH), Cincinnati, Wake Forest | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)

Location: Jackie Robinson Stadium | Los Angeles, California

Teams: UCLA (15), Fresno State, Arizona State, UC Irvine | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

Location: Pete Taylor Park | Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Teams: Southern Miss (16), Columbia, Miami, Alabama | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Ten of the best MLB Draft prospects to know in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament, headlined by Jamie Arnold R.J. Anderson

Here are the best bets to win the 2025 College World Series:

Pick 1: Texas Longhorns (+900)

Backus: Yeah, Jared Spencer is hurt and yeah, Texas got bounced from the SEC Tournament early. But this is the same Longhorns team that won a regular season title in a conference that put an NCAA-record 13 teams into the tournament. The pitching, sans Spencer, should be just fine, especially since Texas may have found a reliable third starter in southpaw Ethan Walker.

Pick 2: Arkansas Razorbacks (+470)

Bahns: Arkansas cannot seem to get out of its own way in the postseason, and skepticism is warranted after the Razorbacks got bounced from their own regional in each of the last two years. Why will 2025 be any different? It all comes down to balance. Not only does Dave Van Horn's squad boast the nation's 14th-highest scoring offense, but it also features a bona fide ace in transfer pitcher Zach Root and a deep, reliable bullpen. Oh, and Wehiwa Aloy looks like the best player in the country. The Hogs are deserving of the best national title odds in the land, previous tournament failures be darned.

Pick 3: Vanderbilt Commodores (+650)

Bahns: The college baseball postseason is all about getting hot at the right time, and Vanderbilt checked that box with its eight-game winning streak, which included a pair of series wins and a perfect run through the SEC Tournament. This is not Tim Corbin's most talented Commodores team, but it is complete and playing its best baseball of the year when it matters the most. It also does not have the burden of breaking the so-called No. 1 seed curse since rival Tennessee put that to rest a year ago.

Pick 4: Tennessee Volunteers (+1200)

Backus: Tennessee, one year removed from its national title win, was on the hosting bubble after losing six of its last seven regular season series. The Vols also got run-ruled by Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinal round. Tennessee has been treading water for a while, but there's just too much talent on this squad to completely count out another run to the College World Series finals. They really need to get the bullpen figured out, though.

Pick 5: Florida State Seminoles (+2900)

Backus: Florida State boasts the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft in pitcher Jamie Arnold and a fellow Golden Spikes semifinalist in Alex Lodise. The Seminoles lead a strong Atlantic Coast Conference in batting average and are top-25 nationally with 93 home runs on the year. There's tons of value in Florida State's 29-to-1 odds.

Here's what CBS Sports' prospect extraordinaire R.J. Anderson writes about Arnold:

I think he might offer the most compelling combination of upside and polish in the class. At Arnold's best, he delivers a full arsenal (two low-to-mid-90s fastballs, a slider, and a split-change) from a low slot. It's to be seen what the Nationals do at the top of the draft, but Arnold ought to find a home within the top three picks.

Pick 6: Georgia Bulldogs (+1200)

Bahns: Georgia did not skip a beat after Charlie Condon departed last offseason for pro ball. The Bulldogs notched the exact same pre-tournament record as a year ago and even improved in the power department. Their 133 home runs are an NCAA-best and a product of a deep lineup in which eight players crushed at least 10 round-trippers. Pitching has been a work in progress all year, but it doesn't need to be elite if the offense rolls.

Long shot: Northeastern Huskies (+7500)

Bahns: Northeastern would be a college baseball sweetheart and one of the tournament's biggest stories if it advances out of regional play. This is the hottest team in the country with a stunning 27-game winning streak that dates all the way back to April 9. The CAA is no power conference, but going nearly two months without a loss is a tremendous feat regardless of schedule strength. Plus, this Huskies team holds résumé-building wins over UConn, Boston College and Kansas State. They even kept things close in a 5-2 loss to a Boston Red Sox spring training squad that featured top prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.

Long shot: Alabama Crimson Tide (+7500)

Backus: Little ole Alabama, with worse odds than some mid-majors and on the same tier as programs like Northeastern. The Crimson Tide's RPI sits at No. 13, they won 40-plus games out of the SEC and they're very experienced, a big plus in the postseason. The lineup, anchored by stars like Justin Lebron and Kade Snell, is strong and the pitching staff has great stuff, even if the numbers don't bear that out. Plus, it's not like you're betting the mortgage here. Alabama is well worth a small bid for bettors hunting a huge potential payout.