The road to Omaha, Nebraska is set, as the full 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was unveiled Monday afternoon. Though the 16 regional host sites were already known, we now know the full 64-team field and where teams will play during the regional round.

Vanderbilt earned the tournament's top overall seed one day removed from its win against Ole Miss in the SEC Baseball Tournament championship game. This is the second No. 1 overall seed for the Commodores and the fourth time in the last six tournaments that they've occupied a national seed.

The top-8 national seeds have a distinctly SEC flavor. In fact, all four of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and six of the top seven, hail from the SEC. Texas is right behind Vanderbilt at the 2-seed after winning the SEC's regular season crown in its first spring competing with the conference.

The Sun Belt also deserves special mention. Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss will each host after successful campaigns in one of college baseball's toughest leagues. The Chanticleers landed at No. 13 nationally, while the Golden Eagles made the cut at the 16-seed.

Here's a look at the 4-team regional fields in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Each host team's national seed is listed in parentheses

Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)

Location: Hawkins Field | Nashville, Tennessee

Teams: Vanderbilt (1), Wright State, East Tennessee State, Louisville | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Austin Regional (Texas)

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field | Austin, Texas

Teams: Texas (2), Houston Christian, Kansas State, UTSA | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)

Location: Baum-Walker Stadium | Fayetteville, Arkansas

Teams: Arkansas (3), North Dakota State, Creighton, Kansas | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Auburn Regional (Auburn)

Location: Plainsman Park | Auburn, Alabama

Teams: Auburn (4), Central Connecticut, Stetson, NC State | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)

Location: Boshamer Stadium | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Teams: North Carolina (5), Holy Cross, Nebraska, Oklahoma | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)

Location: Alex Box Stadium | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Teams: LSU (6), Little Rock, Rhode Island, Dallas Baptist | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Athens Regional (Georgia)

Location: Foley Field | Athens, Georgia

Teams: Georgia (7), Binghamton, Oklahoma State, Duke | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)

Location: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field | Corvallis, Oregon

Teams: Oregon State (8), Saint Mary's, USC, TCU | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)

Location: Dick Howser Stadium | Tallahassee, Florida

Teams: Florida State (9), Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi State, Northeastern | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)

Location: Swayze Field | Oxford, Mississippi

Teams: Ole Miss (10), Murray State, Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Clemson Regional (Clemson)

Location: Doug Kinsmore Stadium | Clemson, South Carolina

Teams: Clemson (11), SC Upstate, Kentucky, West Virginia | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Eugene Regional (Oregon)

Location: PK Park | Eugene, Oregon

Teams: Oregon (12), Utah Valley, Cal Poly, Arizona | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)

Location: Springs Brooks Stadium | Conway, South Carolina

Teams: Coastal Carolina (13), Fairfield, East Carolina, Florida | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)

Location: Lindsey Nelson Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Teams: Tennessee (14), Miami (OH), Cincinnati, Wake Forest | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)

Location: Jackie Robinson Stadium | Los Angeles, California

Teams: UCLA (15), Fresno State, Arizona State, UC Irvine | Dates: May 30 - June 2

Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

Location: Pete Taylor Park | Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Teams: Southern Miss (16), Columbia, Miami, Alabama | Dates: May 30 - June 2