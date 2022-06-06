Saying that the Oklahoma State baseball team's offense has been on fire during the College World Series is an understatement. The Cowboys have racked up a whopping 55 runs over its last three games, including a 29-15 win over Missouri State on Sunday.

In four 2022 College World Series games, Oklahoma State has scored double-digit runs in each contest for a grand total of 65 runs.

Oklahoma State, the No. 1 seed in its regional bracket, began the tournament with a 10-5 win over No. 4 seed Missouri State. The Cowboys tallied 14 hits in that contest, including three home runs to lead off the game. In addition, third baseman Nolan McLean had two of those three long balls.

After that, the offenses really took over, as 100 runs were scored in the following three games -- 55 by Oklahoma State. Here's a breakdown of how it all happened.

Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12

The Cowboys did drop their next game, which was a 20-12 defeat at the hands of No. 2 seed Arkansas. But even in the loss, Oklahoma State managed to record 13 hits, highlighted by home runs from McLean and second baseman Roc Riggio. However, the Razorbacks erased a 10-5 deficit and scored 15 of the final 17 runs of the game.

Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15

Next up, Oklahoma State battled Missouri State once again, and it turned out to be its most electrifying outing of the College World Series thus far.

The Cowboys went off for 29 runs in the 29-15 win, which was shocking considering that they fell behind 12-0 in the first three innings. Oklahoma State ended up tallying a mind-numbing 26 hits to erase the deficit and scored the final 11 runs of the game.

Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10

The Cowboys' weekend was capped off with another matchup against the Razorbacks, which resulted in a 14-10 victory this time around. Oklahoma State recorded 14 hits and were forced to come from behind once again. The Cowboys trailed 8-7 in the eighth inning, but were able to push six of the final nine runs across the plate to win the game in 10 innings.

It's safe to say that Oklahoma State's offense has been on fire and have scored runs in a multitude of ways. The Cowboys will have on more matchup with the Razorbacks on Monday evening to determine if they'll advance to the Super Regional.