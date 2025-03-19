Head coach Mark Byington took James Madison to the NCAA Tournament last season and has done the same in his first season with Vanderbilt. The Commodores are making their first March Madness appearance since 2017 and are seeking their first win since 2012. Byington can become the second head coach to pull off a Round of 64 seed upset for different teams in back-to-back years after leading the Commodores to 20 wins in a loaded SEC. Should you include Vanderbilt in your 2025 March Madness picks? While nailing first-round 2025 NCAA Tournament picks can boost your bracket score, winning a pool ultimately comes down to correctly picking the champion. Which team should you pick to cut down the nets with your 2025 NCAA bracket picks? Before making any predictions for games in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the matchups from the Midwest Region that could ultimately shape the 2025 NCAA bracket outcome: No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia. Gonzaga is making its 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, which is the fourth-longest streak of all time. It is entering the Big Dance with its worst seed since 2016, but it is ranked inside the top 10 overall at KenPom. Georgia is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, when it lost to Michigan State in the first round. It is chasing its first Big Dance victory since 2002, which is the third-longest active drought among major-conference teams. Georgia played 14 games against ranked teams this season, going 4-10 in those contests.

Another pivotal Midwest Region matchup: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese State. A litmus test for a smaller-conference underdog is to see how it performed against powerful programs in non-conference play. McNeese State played Alabama and Mississippi State and kept both games within single digits, indicating that the Cowboys can stick around with this caliber of team. Clemson, however, ranks inside the top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency via KenPom's metrics, which makes the Tigers not only a tough out in the first round, but also a sleeper pick to go deep in the 2025 NCAA bracket.

Finally, the matchup between No. 4 Purdue and No. 13 High Point will be a fascinating one to watch in the Midwest. High Point features a dangerous offense that ranks 25th nationally in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rating. The Boilermakers have made a deep run in two of the past three NCAA Tournaments, but without the elite rim protection of Zach Edey, Purdue will need to shoot well to avoid a first-round upset this year. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

