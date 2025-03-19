The NCAA Tournament bracket 2025 already has two teams that have advanced after Alabama State and North Carolina were victorious in the First Four. UNC advanced in convincing fashion, blowing out San Diego State by 27 to secure a No. 11 seed in the South Region and a matchup with No. 6 Ole Miss on Friday. The Tar Heels will try to replicate what UCLA did in 2021, going from the First Four to the Final Four. The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket locks at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, so time is running out to make your 2025 March Madness predictions and 2025 March Madness upset picks.

What strategy should you use to differentiate your 2025 March Madness bracket picks? Only three seeds lower than No. 4 have ever won it all, but with parity increasing recently in the NCAA Tournament, perhaps this is a year to take a swing on a huge Cinderella.

Top 2025 NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket upset picks

One of the matchups from the Midwest Region that could ultimately shape the 2025 NCAA bracket outcome: No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia. The Zags will be a trendy pick given their strong history in the NCAA Tournament under coach Mark Few. Saint Mary's is the only program that beat them since January, and Gonzaga got revenge in the WCC Tournament, beating the Gaels 58-51 in the final. It was an up-and-down season for Georgia, but wins over St. John's, Kentucky and Florida prove that it can't be taken lightly in March.

Another pivotal Midwest Region matchup: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese State. The 12-5 is always a trendy upset pick, and there's data to back that strategy up. Twelve seeds win about 35% of the time in the current tournament format. Will Wade's McNeese State squad has won 22 of its last 23 and had competitive games against Alabama and Mississippi State in non-conference play this season. Clemson, however, had an impressive 13-5 record against Quad 1 and 2 teams this season.

Finally, the matchup between No. 4 Purdue and No. 13 High Point will be a fascinating one to watch in the Midwest. High Point features a dangerous offense that ranks 25th nationally in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rating. The Boilermakers have made a deep run in two of the past three NCAA Tournaments, but without the elite rim protection of Zach Edey, Purdue will need to shoot well to avoid a first-round upset this year. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

