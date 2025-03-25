Reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is an incredible accomplishment, but every team that has advanced this far in the 2025 NCAA bracket has its sights set on a chance to compete for the national championship. The Maryland Terrapins haven't reached that phase of the March Madness bracket since going to the Final Four in 2001 and winning the national championship in 2002, but they have a chance to end the drought in 2025. The No. 4 seed in the West Region beat Grand Canyon and Colorado State to earn a shot against No. 1 seed Florida on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Gators have been to the Final Four five times, but haven't won a Sweet 16 game since 2017 or been to the Final Four since 2014. Who is in a better position to move towards ending their respective droughts and what can you expect from every 2025 March Madness Sweet 16 matchup as you fill out your second-chance 2025 March Madness bracket? Before locking in any 2025 March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA bracket picks from SportsLine college basketball expert Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has a knack for picking college basketball winners, going 341-208 (62.1%) over the last three campaigns. He joined SportsLine in 2024 and promptly went 28-14-1 (67%) in CBB, returning $1,215 to $100 players. He's now 60-36 (+1828) in his last 96 official college basketball plays on SportsLine.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's a proven expert to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness picks. Now, Casale has analyzed the Sweet 16 teams and revealed his predictions for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament bracket 2025. You can only see his second-chance 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket

One 2025 NCAA Tournament upset that Casale is calling in his second-chance March Madness brackets: No. 10 seed Arkansas to upset No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals. From a seeding standpoint, Texas Tech has had a relatively easy road to the Sweet 16, beating No. 14 UNC Wilmington and No. 11 seed Drake over the opening weekend. Now the Red Raiders draw another double-digit seed, but Arkansas has already proved that isn't your typical No. 10 seed.

The Razorbacks upset No. 7 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed St. John's on their way to the Sweet 16 and looked pretty dominant in doing so. Even more impressive, they did it without leading scorer Adou Thiero (knee) and with Boogie Fland on a minutes limit after he missed more than two months with a thumb injury. Thiero could be ready to return to the lineup this weekend and Fland should benefit from another week of recovery, which is part of the reason why Casale like John Calipari's squad to earn another upset win. See the rest of Casale's second-chance 2025 March Madness bracket here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Casale has also predicted the rest of the 2025 March Madness bracket, including a No. 1 seed that goes down hard in the Elite Eight. With Casale's proven track record over the last three years in college basketball, you'll want to see the rest of his 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks at SportsLine.

Which teams should you back as you make college basketball picks and fill out your second-chance 2025 NCAA Tournament brackets? And which No. 1 goes down in flames? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the expert on a 60-36 run on college hoops picks.