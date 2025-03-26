The Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket may resemble an SEC Invitational since nearly half of the schools hail from the Southeastern Conference. Seven SEC teams have reached the second weekend of March Madness 2025, including 1-seeds Florida and Auburn, as well as 2-seeds Alabama and Tennessee. Meanwhile, the only double-digit seed left in the 2025 NCAA bracket is No. 10 Arkansas, as John Calipari becomes the second coach to lead four different programs to the Sweet 16.

The Big Ten and the Big 12 each have four teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament 2025, while the ACC is represented by a single school. That single school, Duke, is many people's pick to cut down the nets in San Antonio, but can the Blue Devils potentially get by three SEC teams for the school's first-ever championship under someone other than Coach K?

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has a knack for picking college basketball winners, going 341-208 (62.1%) over the last three campaigns. He joined SportsLine in 2024 and promptly went 28-14-1 (67%) in CBB, returning $1,215 to $100 players. He's now 60-36 (+1828) in his last 96 official college basketball plays on SportsLine.

Top 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket

Top 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket

One 2025 NCAA Tournament upset that Casale is calling in his second-chance March Madness brackets: No. 10 seed Arkansas to upset No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals. Former rivals in the Southwest Conference, the Hogs have dominated the series in recent matchups, going 10-3 over their last 13 meetings. Arkansas already knocked off a Big 12 team in the NCAA tourney, courtesy of its first-round win over No. 7 Kansas, while Texas Tech lost its lone contest versus an SEC school this season, falling to Texas A&M in December.

The Red Raiders' defense has noticeably slipped since tournament play began, first with the Big 12 tourney and now in the NCAA tournament. They've allowed 74 ppg over their last four games compared to giving up 64.1 points over their previous seven contests. That's a bad omen versus an Arkansas squad which has reached the Sweet 16 without leading scorer, Adou Thiero, but Calipari says he and his 15.6 ppg will be available versus Texas Tech. Thiero also leads the Razorbacks in both rebounds and steals as Casale sees Arkansas as "the one team that spoils the Elite Eight chalk party." See the rest of Casale's second-chance 2025 March Madness bracket here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Casale has also predicted the rest of the 2025 March Madness bracket, including a No. 1 seed that goes down hard in the Elite Eight. With Casale's proven track record over the last three years in college basketball, you'll want to see the rest of his 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks at SportsLine.

Which teams should you back as you make college basketball picks and fill out your second-chance 2025 NCAA Tournament brackets? And which No. 1 goes down in flames? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the expert on a 60-36 run on college hoops picks.