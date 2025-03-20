The NCAA Tournament 2025 is just hours away, with the first round set to begin on Thursday. Houston will be the first No. 1 seed to take the court when it faces No. 16 seed SIU Edwardsville on Thursday in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA bracket, as the Cougars try to avoid being the third No. 1 seed to lose a first-round game. SIU Edwardsville is making its first appearance in the Big Dance, while Houston earned a top seed for the third consecutive season. The Cougars could be a popular selection to win the national championship in 2025 March Madness pools across the country, along with top seeds Auburn, Florida and Duke.

Three 2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego in the South region. Dustin May took over after six years as Florida Atlantic's head coach with Michigan coming off its worst year since the 1966-67 season. The Wolverines went 8-24 last year but with a revamped roster and under the proven leadership of May, Michigan won more than 3x as many games this year. Michigan went 25-8 and won the Big Ten Tournament championship. Meanwhile, UC San Diego enters with just two losses this calendar year. The Tritons went 30-4 this season and have the nation's longest winning streak (15 games). May led Florida Atlantic to a magical Final Four run as a No. 9 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but this will be his first March Madness with huge expectations and it remains to be seen how he can prepare a squad under those circumstances.

Another 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton in the South Region. The first game of the tournament will take place in Lexington on Thursday afternoon (12:15 p.m. ET), as the Cardinals and Bluejays square off in an enticing opener. Louisville is back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2019, snapping its longest drought since the 1950s. The Cardinals are playing in their first season under head coach Pat Kelsey, who was named the 2024-25 ACC Coach of the Year. Creighton is making its fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and it has won at least one game in four straight trips. Additionally, the Bluejays are coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances for the first time in school history.

Another 2025 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 4 seed Texas A&M will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the South Region. The Aggies peaked at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season but wound up going on a four-game losing streak during a challenging stretch of the schedule. However, they dug themselves out of their hole with a huge win over Auburn late in the regular season. The slide almost certainly pushed them down a seed line or two, and that means Texas A&M draws a program with recent giant-killing history. Yale beat an SEC team (Auburn) as a No. 13 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and John Poulakidas is back and averaging 19.2 points per game for the Bulldogs after a 28-point outburst in that upset a season ago. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

