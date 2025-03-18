The Kansas Jayhawks have piled up 16 Final Fours and four national championships. They are dancing for the 35th time in a row after making the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. The Jayhawks are a No. 7 seed in the West Region of the 2025 March Madness bracket after suffering 12 losses during the regular season. However, Bill Self's squad began the year at No. 1 in the preseason polls, so can Kansas rally to beat No. 10 seed Arkansas in the first round of the 2025 NCAA bracket? Meanwhile, fellow blue blood Duke earned a No. 1 seed in the East Region and all eyes will be on superstar freshman Cooper Flagg after he suffered an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are hopeful he'll recover in time for their first-round matchup on Friday, but any lingering issues could turn Duke into one of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket busters. Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness bracket picks.

Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego in the South region. The Wolverines are coming off of an intense 59-53 win against Wisconsin for the Big Ten tournament title, while the Tritons handily won the Big West championship and ended their campaign with 15 straight victories. San Diego didn't get in much work against ranked teams this season, although its defense ranks sixth nationally in points allowed per game (61.6). Michigan has only made it past the Sweet Sixteen once since 2018, so they will be eager to make a deep tournament run. With UCSD coming in hot, however, this promises to be a very interesting March Madness matchup.

Another 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton in the South Region. It was a down year for the Big East and the Bluejays lost 10 games, but Creighton's experience looms large in this matchup. The program has won at least one game in the last four NCAA Tournaments while making the Sweet 16 twice and the Elite Eight once during that span. However, Louisville has won 21 of its last 23 games and exceeded all expectations in Pat Kelsey's first year at the helm. The Cardinals aren't lacking in NCAA Tournament experience either, as Louisville has four senior guards averaging double-figures in scoring that all transferred into the program this season after competing in March Madness last year.

Another 2025 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 4 seed Texas A&M will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the South Region. The Aggies are one of the most physical teams in the bracket and they'll hope to dominate the rebounding battle and get easy buckets in the paint. Yale, however, faced a similar task in the 2024 NCAA Tournament against Auburn and came out on top 78-76. The Bulldogs hit 45% of their 3-pointers in that game. John Poulakidas went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 28 points, and he's back hoping to lead another shocker over an SEC power this season. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called UConn's national title and nailed 13 Sweet 16 teams in 2024.