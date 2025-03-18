The Florida Gators (30-4) captured a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket after cruising through the SEC Tournament with three dominant performances. Florida won its three games against Missouri, Alabama, and Tennessee by a combined 45 points and enters the NCAA Tournament 2025 winners of 12 of its last 13 games. The Gators have four players averaging double-digits, led by guard Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 17.5 points per game while shooting nearly 38 percent from three-point range. Florida's first round matchup in the West Region of the 2025 March Madness bracket is against No. 16 Norfolk State, winners of the MEAC.

With many pundits picking the Gators to make the Final Four, can coach Todd Golden's team live up to the hype as one of the most popular 2025 NCAA Tournament picks? Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run a year ago and nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16. It also nailed Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2025 March Madness bracket picks.

Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego in the South region. The Wolverines are coming off of an intense 59-53 win against Wisconsin for the Big Ten tournament title, while the Tritons handily won the Big West championship and ended their campaign with 15 straight victories. San Diego didn't get in much work against ranked teams this season, although its defense ranks sixth nationally in points allowed per game (61.6). Michigan has only made it past the Sweet Sixteen once since 2018, so they will be eager to make a deep tournament run. With UCSD coming in hot, however, this promises to be a very interesting March Madness matchup.

Another 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton in the South Region. The Cardinals appear criminally underseeded considering they are ranked 10th in the latest AP poll and won 11 straight games before falling to Duke by 11 in the ACC Championship Game. On the other side, Creighton also made its league's title game, losing the Big East Championship to eventual No. 2 seed St. John's. Louisville NET Ranking is 24th while Creighton's is 38th despite the teams being separated by only one seed. On paper, this is one of the most unpredictable matchups of the first round and should be a tight battle throughout.

Another 2025 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 4 seed Texas A&M will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the South Region. The Aggies have been tested throughout the season with ranked opponents in both conference and non-conference play. Texas A&M opened its season at 13-2, including 4-0 against ranked schools, and went 11-7 against an SEC conference that sent an NCAA Tournament record 16 teams into the big dance. But Yale won't be afraid of going against a top SEC team after knocking off Auburn as a No. 13 seed during last year's NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs return guard John Poulakidas, who had 28 points in the win over Auburn last year. The senior averaged 19.2 ppg this season. Yale ranked 22nd in college basketball in scoring (81 ppg) and ninth in 3-point percentage (38.5) as the Bulldogs could pull off another stunner against an SEC opponent. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called UConn's national title and nailed 13 Sweet 16 teams in 2024.