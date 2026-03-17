There are 68 teams dreaming of advancing in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, with many believing they can make a run to the Final Four in Indianapolis. No. 1 overall seed Duke won the ACC regular season and tournament titles, despite playing the ACC Tournament without Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II. The Blue Devils are led by Cameron Boozer, widely considered the best player in college basketball, so they will be one of the most popular 2026 March Madness bracket picks. How far should you advance Duke in your 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks?

The other No. 1 seeds in the 2026 March Madness bracket are Michigan, Arizona and Florida, with the Gators hoping to defend their national title. All those top-seeded teams will look to avoid being upset by one of the 2026 March Madness bracket busters. Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2026 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU in the East region. Ohio State missed the last three NCAA Tournaments after only missing three of the previous 16 editions, but the Buckeyes are back in the Big Dance. They rely heavily on their starters, who scored 85.8% of their points this season, which ranked seventh in Division I. TCU is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years, and it has won a game in two of the last three tournaments.

Another 2026 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF in the East Region. The Bruins, who have won the most NCAA Tournament titles (11) all-time, are dealing with several key injuries. Tyler Bilodeau (knee) and Donovan Dent (calf) both got hurt in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but they are expected to play on Friday night. UCF is making its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history and its first since 2019.

Another 2026 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida in the East Region. The Cardinals are playing in their second straight NCAA Tournament after losing seasons in the prior three years. Head coach Pat Kelsey led one of the nation's best turnarounds last year, taking Louisville from eight to 27 wins in his first season as head coach. Louisville had 23 wins this season, including victories over teams like Kentucky and Miami. Meanwhile, South Florida head coach Bryan Hodgson could be on his way to even bigger programs, with rumors about Syracuse and Providence interested in him, given his success at South Florida. He took the Bulls from 13 wins to 24 in his first year in the program in what figures to be a competitive 6 vs. 11 contest. You can only see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called all four Final Four teams in 2025.