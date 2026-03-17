How important is winning a conference tournament towards capturing the ultimate prize of being a national champion in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? Three of the last four national champions also won their conference, including the last two national champions, so how should that factor into forming a 2026 March Madness bracket strategy? Conference winners this year include Duke (ACC), Arizona (Big 12), St. John's (Big East), Purdue (Big Ten) and Arkansas (SEC), and these all figure to be popular teams to go on deep runs in March Madness 2026.

Arizona and Duke are No. 1 seeds, both with talented rosters capable of winning the 2026 NCAA Tournament. St. John's is coming off winning the outright regular season and tournament championship in the Big East, outdoing a strong UConn program, and the Red Storm may be a No. 5 seed to watch for a deeper run for 2026 March Madness picks. Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2026 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU in the East region. Ohio State breaks a three-year stretch of missing the NCAA Tournament after playing in March Madness in 13 of the prior 17 years. The Buckeyes went 21-12 in Year 2 of Jake Diebler as the program's full-time head coach, and only four of their 12 losses came to non-ranked teams this year. Meanwhile, TCU plays in its fourth NCAA Tournament over the last five years, and the Horned Frogs have won a game in two of those prior three trips. TCU is 22-11, already matching its season-high for wins since the 2018-19 season.

Another 2026 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF in the East Region. Both teams limp into this matchup, with UCF losing four of its last five, while UCLA saw its top two scorers in Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent get injured in the Big Ten tourney. The Bruins need those two to keep their highly efficient offense humming as just five teams in all of college basketball commit fewer turnovers than Mick Cronin's squad. The Knights, however, counter with an explosive offense that averaged 81 ppg this season, the most by any UCF team in 46 years.

Another 2026 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida in the East Region. Every NCAA Tournament since 2005 has seen an 11-seed defeat a 6-seed, including four such instances over the last two years. USF has experience, with six of its top seven scorers being upperclassmen, and no team in the nation made or attempted more free throws than the Bulls. As for the Cardinals, the length of their tourney stay may be dependent on the status of star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. He missed the ACC tourney, and Louisville is 16-5 with him compared to 7-5 without him. You can only see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called all four Final Four teams in 2025.