The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed. We're coming off a season in which all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four for only the second time in history. This year's No. 1 seeds are Duke, Arizona, Michigan and Florida, and they'll each face their own unique challenges as they look to make their way through the 2026 March Madness bracket. Both Michigan and Florida are coming off a loss in their last game after failing to win their conference tournaments last weekend.

Meanwhile, the four No. 2 seeds this year are UConn, Purdue, Houston and Iowa State, and three of those four programs have made the Final Four in the last two years. Who should you be favoring this season and how can you dominate your 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks? Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2026 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU in the East region. Loyalty and continuity are tough to find in this era of college basketball, but Ohio State boasts one of the most experienced players in the bracket in senior guard Bruce Thornton. He has 135 starts for the Buckeyes, and has seen his scoring average increase each year. This season he paced the Buckeyes with 20.2 points per game. TCU, meanwhile, enters this matchup having won nine of its last 11 games, helping erase the memories of a four-game losing streak in the middle of conference play that endangered its NCAA Tournament hopes at the time.

Another 2026 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF in the East Region. The Bruins, who have won the most NCAA Tournament titles (11) all-time, are dealing with several key injuries. Tyler Bilodeau (knee) and Donovan Dent (calf) both got hurt in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but they are expected to play on Friday night. UCF is making its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history and its first since 2019.

Another 2026 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida in the East Region. Both Pat Kelsey and Bryan Hodgson have proven to be immediate difference makers for their respective programs. Kelsey has now guided Louisville to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons at Louisville and Hodgson is giving South Florida its first berth since 2012 in his first year at the helm. Both teams are top 20 nationally in scoring this season, so expect a high-tempo matchup with the two teams combining to average more than 60 3-point attempts per game. You can only see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called all four Final Four teams in 2025.