The NCAA Tournament 2026 has arrived as fans from coast to coast are feverishly filling out 2026 March Madness bracket picks. Stellar freshmen like Duke's Cameron Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa will try to carry over their earlier success into the NCAA Tournament bracket 2026. Meanwhile, the graybeards of the sport, like Purdue's Braden Smith and Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, will hope to show that experience still matters in the 2026 March Madness bracket.

All four No. 1 seeds made it to last year's Final Four, marking just the second time in the 86-year history of the tournament in which that occurred. Additionally, it was nothing but chalk for top seeds in the first round, as all of the top-four seeded teams avoided opening March Madness upsets. Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2026 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU in the East region. The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-12 season where they went 12-8 in the Big Ten and then suffered a narrow loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs went 22-11 overall and 11-7 in the Big 12 before losing to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

Another 2026 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF in the East Region. The Bruins are 11-time national champions and are making their second NCAA Tournament appearance as a member of the Big Ten after going 23-11 overall and 13-7 in the league. Meanwhile, UCF went 21-11 on the season and was 9-9 in Big 12 play, but has lost four of its last five games entering March Madness 2026.

Another 2026 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida East Region. The Louisville Cardinals finished sixth in the ACC this season with an 11-7 record in the league and a 23-11 mark on the season. They'll take on AAC champions South Florida after beating Wichita State 70-55 earlier in the day. Izaiyah Nelson had 13 points and six rebounds in the victory and is the likely AAC Player of the Year. You can only see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called all four Final Four teams in 2025.