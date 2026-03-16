The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday and the Arizona Wildcats were awarded the No. 1 seed in the West Region after winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles. However, it has been 25 years since Arizona has made the Final Four and this will be their fourth time earning a No. 1 seed during that span. Can the Wildcats take advantage of their seeding to make a deep run in the March Madness bracket 2026?

The other three No. 1 seeds in the 2026 NCAA bracket are the Duke Blue Devils, Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators. Who has the best chance of cutting down the nets in their respective regions and who are some of the March Madness Cinderellas you should consider before entering 2026 NCAA Tournament picks? Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2026 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU in the East region. The Buckeyes hadn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2022, but Jake Diebler's sends Ohio State back to March Madness in his second season at the helm. Senior guard Bruce Thornton averaged 20.2 points per game to help lead the Buckeyes to a 21-12 record and a 12-8 mark in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Jamie Dixon led the Horned Frogs to a 22-11 record overall and an 11-7 season in the Big 12. Sophomore forward David Punch led TCU in both scoring (14.3 points) and rebounding (6.7) this season.

Another 2026 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF in the East Region. Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins are still adjusting to life as members of the Big Ten, but they've managed to make the NCAA Tournament in each of their first two seasons with the conference. UCLA went 23-11 overall and was 13-7 in the league while UCF went 21-11 on the season and 9-9 in the Big 12 to end a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought. Each of UCF's top five scorers this season were upperclassmen and transfer guard Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks form a dynamic backcourt duo.

Another 2026 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida in the East Region. This could be one of the most exciting matchups during the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, as both teams ranked top 20 nationally in scoring during the regular season. Ryan Conwell led the Cardinals by averaging 18.7 points per game this season and Louisville is hopeful that superstar freshman Mikel Brown Jr. (back) can return to action. Meanwhile, the Bulls had five players average double-figures in scoring this season, including Wes Enis (16.7 points per game) and Izaiyah Nelson (15.8). You can only see the model's 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called all four Final Four teams in 2025.