NCAA field hockey: How to watch No. 3 UConn vs. No. 5 Princeton on SportsLive

Two of NCAA field hockey's top teams are headed in relatively opposite directions entering the weekend, but they'll go head to head on Sunday in an effort to stake their position among the nation's top five.

The No. 3 University of Connecticut Huskies are behind only Maryland and North Carolina in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, and their 10-1 record once had them as high as No. 2 on the board. Undefeated on the road and decisive in ranked matchups, they've scored at least five goals five different times this year, routing Temple and Quinnipiac by a combined score of 15-0. Yet the Huskies are fresh off their toughest game of the season, a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Terrapins in a rematch of the 2017 NCAA Championship.

On the other hand, the No. 5 Princeton Tigers opened their season with a loss to the Tar Heels and dropped to 3-2 with a loss to No. 23 Rutgers in early September. But they've been on a different trajectory ever since, taking Maryland into double overtime and winning five of their last six, including three straight, to move to 8-3 and into the national top five. After an Ivy League showdown with Columbia on Friday night, they'll have a chance to surpass the Huskies and take their rebound to the next level by traveling to Connecticut on Sunday afternoon.

Redshirt senior Cecile Pieper (14 goals, 34 points) and redshirt freshman Cheyenne Sprecher, who took home Big East honors for the third straight week, will headline UConn's attack vs. Princeton, which begins at noon.

Here's how to catch this weekend's showdown:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

Location: George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex (Storrs, Connecticut)

Stream: SportsLive