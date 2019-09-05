NCAA Field Hockey: How to watch No. 6 Harvard vs. No. 4 UConn
Where to stream Harvard vs. UConn field hockey
It's a battle of New England teams with No. 6 ranked Harvard headed down to Storrs, Connecticut to take on No. 4 Connecticut in women's field hockey.
The 2-0 Huskies will have their home opener against No. 19 Rutgers, which is also 2-0, on Friday, September 6, before hosting the Harvard Crimson on September 8. UConn's two wins come from a 4-1 victory over No. 15 ranked Northwestern and a 3-2 win over No. 21 ranked Stanford.
Huskies players are already making their mark this season, with freshman Marie Auer scoring twice against Northwestern in her collegiate debut and senior back Antonia Tiedtke earning the Big East and NFHCA Defensive Player of the Week awards. Tiedtke's one goal and two assists accompanied by leading the defense in allowing just 13 shots and three goals in her team's first two games earned here these honors.
The Crimson will open their regular season at No. 22 Albany on Friday before heading to Storrs,Connecticut to play the Huskies.
The two teams are not scheduled to meet again in the regular season after this match-up.
Harvard vs. UConn
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: George J. Sherman Family-Sports Complex, Storrs, Connecticut
- Stream: SportsLive
