NCAA field hockey on SportsLive: Watch No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 3 Maryland on Sunday
A top-five match-up is coming to SportsLive
Two field hockey powers will clash on SportsLive on Sunday when No. 2 Connecticut hosts No. 2 Maryland. Both squads are undefeated with Maryland off to 11-0 start while the Huskies are a perfect 9-0. The showdown will be on SportsLive.
Since 1999, Maryland has spent just seven weeks outside of the top 10. It defeated No. 8 Michigan, 2-1, last weekend. This is a rematch of last year's championship game, which UConn won 2-1.
North Carolina is still No. 1, with Connecticut getting 11 first-place votes and Maryland getting four. Cecile Pieper leads UConn in goals with 10, while Linnea Gonzales leads Maryland, also with 10 goals. Both players will have to be in top form to come away with wins in what promises to be another low-scoring affair.
SportsLive: SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.
Here's how you can watch Maryland vs. Connecticut.
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 Connecticut
- Date: Sunday, Sep. 30
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex -- Storrs, Connecicut
- Stream: College SportsLive
