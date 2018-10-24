NCAA men's water polo: How to watch No. 5 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 9 Long Beach State

When the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) hits the pool on Friday with Long Beach State, a pair of top-10 men's water polo teams will attempt to break out of slumps in an anticipated late-season Big West showdown.

No. 5 UCSB is 18-6 on the year and will host this week's matchup. But the Gauchos are coming off two straight losses, including a 13-12 heartbreaker against No. 4 California, and haven't been able to string together three consecutive wins since late September after opening the season 8-1. Led by Boris Jovanovic with more than 60 goals, the team will have an opportunity to round out its regular season among the NCAA poll's top five against Long Beach State, who they've beat twice in 2018, including on Oct. 13.

Like UCSB, No. 9 Long Beach State opened the season on a hot stretch, going 6-1 in its first seven and dropping scores of 23 and 18 during that span. But the 49ers are just 1-9 since then and have lost four straight. The team boasts Austin Stewart, a 30-goal scorer, and three others with at least 18 scores, but Long Beach State hasn't hit double digits on the scoreboard since Oct. 12, the date of their last victory. They'll have a shot to upset UCSB after losses to the Gauchos on Sept. 11 and again at an MPSF tourney.

On Friday, the two sides will meet. Here's how to catch the action:

How to watch No. 5 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 9 Long Beach State

Date: Friday, Oct. 26

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: UCSB Campus Pool (Santa Barbara, California)

Stream: SportsLive

