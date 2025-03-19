North Carolina was the last team in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, but the Tar Heels' performance in their First Four matchup against San Diego State left no doubts they are one of the 68 best teams in the country. North Carolina demolished San Diego State, 95-68, on Tuesday and advances to play No. 6 seed Ole Miss in the Round of 64 on Thursday. Should the Rebels be put on upset alert for 2025 March Madness bracket picks after Tuesday night's blowout? The Tar Heels were the preseason No. 9 team in the country after adding two five-star freshmen to join guard RJ Davis. Davis was last year's ACC Player of the Year and he had 26 points, including making 6 of 6 3-pointers, on Tuesday. How dangerous is North Carolina the remainder of March Madness 2025? Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the 2025 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Baylor in the East Region. Baylor is led by senior forward Norchad Omier, who averages 15.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Their freshman guard, VJ Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points per game and projects to be a high lottery pick in June's NBA Draft. The Aggies limp into March Madness having lost five of their last seven games, including by 12 to Missouri in the SEC Tournament. They are led by guard Josh Hubbard, who averaged 18.7 PPG. This matchup, which seems likely to be close, tips off on Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Also in the East Region, BYU vs. VCU figures to be a pivotal 6 vs. 11 matchup. BYU makes no secret about how it wants to play. They want to shoot from far away, and do so often. The Cougars shot the 16th-most 3-pointers in college basketball and made the seventh-most, averaging 10.7 triples per contest. BYU had the 33rd best 3-point percentage (37.1%), despite shooting so often from deep that they aren't always open looks. But VCU is one of the best at defending the 3-point shot. The Rams rank 22nd in 3-point percentage against (30.6%), which helped them have the No. 6 overall scoring defense in the nation, allowing 62.5 ppg. This matchup of strength vs. strength makes for an intriguing 6 vs. 11 matchup with No. 6 seeds having a .609 win percentage in the opening round, which is the second-lowest of the eight higher seeds.

The third matchup to watch in the East Region features No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Montana. The Grizzlies are making their first March Madness appearance since 2019 and they have only made it out of the first round once in 11 trips dating back to 1991. They should be full of confidence, however, since they have won 14 of their last 15 games and were runners-up in the Big Sky Tournament. Montana's swagger could be a threat to Wisconsin, who were a No. 5 seed in last year's tournament and lost to No. 12 James Madison 72-61. Senior guard John Tonje leads the Badgers with 19.2 average points per game, and the team will lean on him to help overwhelm a Montana defense that gave up 72.9 average points a night this season. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

