After a dominant regular season, the Duke Blue Devils landed a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. The announcement on Selection Sunday marked the 15th time in program history that the Blue Devils were awarded a No. 1 seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Led by dynamic freshman and national player of the year candidate Cooper Flagg, Duke went 31-3 and outscored its opponents by almost 21 points per game during the regular season. Flagg was injured during the ACC Tournament, but coach Jon Scheyer said he will be available during March Madness 2025.

2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2025 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Baylor in the East Region. Mississippi State is disruptive on the defensive end of the floor. The Bulldogs average 9.2 steals per game, which ranks 16th in the country. Mississippi State also uses its length to create contested shots, resulting in 4.6 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Baylor is led by forward Norchad Omier, who is averaging 15.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. The senior is connecting on 56.7% of his field goals and has recorded a double-double in 12 of his last 13 games.

Also in the East Region, BYU vs. VCU figures to be a pivotal 6 vs. 11 matchup. VCU burst onto the college basketball scene during the 2011 NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four under head coach Shaka Smart. The Rams have since reached the Big Dance 10 times in 12 seasons. VCU is one of the best defensive teams in the country, allowing only 62.4 points per game. BYU went through a coaching change during the offseason, but hasn't skipped a beat under first year head coach Kevin Young. The Cougars went 24-9 overall and 14-6 in Big 12 play during the regular season. BYU is deep and balanced, with junior forward Richie Suanders (16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds per game) leading the way.

The third matchup to watch in the East Region features No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Montana. Wisconsin was on the wrong side of a 12 over 5 upset last year in a 72-61 loss to James Madison. Only one starter is back from that loss and the Badgers received reinforcements from the transfer portal. John Tonje, a sixth-year senior guard, leads Wisconsin with 19.2 points per game after transferring from Missouri. Meanwhile, Montana is playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2019 and has won 14 of its last 15 games. The Big Sky champions have the third-best shooting percentage in the nation (49.6%) as they'll work the ball for open looks and their efficiency could give the Badgers trouble. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

