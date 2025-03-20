Iowa State enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament without second-leading scorer Keshon Gilbert, who is out with a season-ending injury. Gilbert averages more than 13 points per game, which puts the Cyclones in a bind. They are facing No. 14 seed Lipscomb in the first round, with the Bisons expected to shoot a plethora of 3-pointers on Friday. Should that be one of the 2025 March Madness upset picks to target in the first round?

2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2025 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Baylor in the East Region. The Aggies have lost five of their last seven games and finished only 8-10 in regular season SEC play. They are led by guard Josh Hubbard, who averaged 18.7 points per game this season. Meanwhile, the Bears boast a super freshman talent in guard VJ Edgecombe, who averaged 15.0 points per game this season and is projected to go towards the top of the 2025 NBA Draft in June. This matchup, which seems likely to be close, tips off on Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Also in the East Region, BYU vs. VCU figures to be a pivotal 6 vs. 11 matchup. The Cougars hold a sizable travel advantage in this game, as they head to Denver where they are used to dealing with elevation. VCU is remembered for its shocking Final Four run in 2011, and it is back in the Big Dance for the third time in the last five years. The Rams are coming off Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles, boasting their best record in 13 seasons. BYU faced a higher level of competition during the regular season though, so this could be one of the best games of the opening round.

The third matchup to watch in the East Region features No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Montana. The Badgers are coming off a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday, which likely cost them a chance to play in Milwaukee rather than Denver. They are led by John Tonje, who averages 19.2 points per game and is a Player of the Year candidate. He is facing a Montana team that is making its 14th trip to the NCAA Tournament and is eyeing its first win since 2006. The Grizzlies came up short against the Badgers by a final score of 73-49 in a 13-4 matchup in 2012. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

