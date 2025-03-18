The No. 13 seed UC San Diego Tritons made their first NCAA Tournament after winning the regular season and conference tournament titles in the Big West. At 30-4, the Tritons are No. 35 in the NET Rankings and their resume includes a two-point road win at Utah State, which made the Big Dance as a No. 10 seed. UCSD is led by guard Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who averages 19.5 points per game entering March Madness 2025. The Tritons have a stingy first-round in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket matchup against No. 4 seed Michigan, which won the Big Ten Conference Tournament title last weekend. UCSD is a slight 2.5-point underdog, but can they live up to being one of the trendy 2025 March Madness upset picks? Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2025 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Baylor in the East Region. The Aggies limp into the tournament having lost five of their last seven games, including by 12 points to Missouri in the SEC Tournament. Guard Josh Hubbard leads the team in scoring with 18.7 points per game, though only forward KeShawn Murphy also averages double-digits (11.8 points per game) on this balanced squad. Baylor is led by talented freshman guard VJ Edgecombe (15.0 points per game) and former Miami forward Norchad Omier (15.9). Both teams have been inconsistent this season and picking a winner more confidently is worthy of more due-diligence.

Also in the East Region, BYU vs. VCU figures to be a pivotal 6 vs. 11 matchup. BYU, the No. 6 seed, exceeded expectations in head coach Kevin Young's first season on the job. The Cougars went 24-9 overall and 14-6 in Big 12 play during the regular season. BYU is one of the best shooting teams in the tournament, and finished the regular season ranked 25th in the country in NET. VCU is a program that has had plenty of success in the Big Dance. The Rams aren't as battle tested as some teams, and haven't played a team ranked in the national top-25 this season. That said, VCU is an elite defensive team, allowing only 62.4 points per game this season, the eighth best figure in college basketball.

The third matchup to watch in the East Region features No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Montana. The Badgers have three victories over teams that were ranked in the top 10, and they also do something better than the other 363 Division I teams. That is converting from the line, which is paramount in March, as Wisconsin knocks down 83% of its attempts from the charity stripe. Montana, meanwhile, swept the Big Sky regular season and tournament thanks to an offense that does something better than all but one other DI team. Montana ranks second in the nation with a 50.2% field goal percentage, with five of its top seven scorers converting at least 50% from the field.

