Since the NCAA Tournament field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, and eventually to 68 in 2011, No. 2 seeds have compiled a 363-151 record during March Madness and cut down the nets as national champions five times. The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday and this year's No. 2 seeds are Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan State and St. John's. The Red Storm are the only one of the four teams to win their conference championship and Rick Pitino will hope to lead St. John's to its first March Madness win since 2015.

St. John's will begin its NCAA Tournament 2025 on Thursday in Providence against No. 15 seed Omaha in a West Region matchup that tips off at 9:45 p.m. ET.

2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2025 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Baylor in the East Region. The SEC was the deepest conference in the country this season, with 14 of the league's 16 teams earning an invite to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State is led by guard Josh Hubbard, who helped the Bulldogs pile up five wins away from home against NCAA Tournament teams already this season. Meanwhile, Baylor has won at least one tournament game in 10 of the 12 times that it has competed in March Madness since Scott Drew took over the program. Freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe averaged 16.6 points per game during Big 12 play and the NBA prospect could be the X-factor for Baylor in the postseason.

Also in the East Region, BYU vs. VCU figures to be a pivotal 6 vs. 11 matchup. Despite head coach Mark Pope leaving for Kentucky this offseason, BYU went 24-9 in Kevin Young's first season at the helm and piled up some big wins late in the season. The Cougars beat Arizona and Iowa State on the road before adding another win over the Cyclones at the Big 12 Tournament. However, VCU also got hot late in the season, winning 18 of its last 20 on the way to winning A-10 regular-season and tournament titles. The top five players in the VCU rotation are all seniors and an experienced group like this has the potential to steal a game or two during March Madness.

The third matchup to watch in the East Region features No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Montana. Since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (it has since expanded again to 68 teams), there have been 23 instances of a No. 14 seed upsetting a No. 3 seed. Wisconsin will try to avoid being added to that list after finishing as runners-up in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament thanks to the heroics of guard John Tonje. However, Montana piled up 25 wins on the way to Big Sky regular-season and tournament titles and the Grizzlies can definitely put the Badgers on upset alert if they can replicate their 65.2% shooting performance in the Big Sky title game against Northern Colorado. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

