Under the guidance of head coach Kelvin Sampson, the Houston Cougars have established themselves as one of the premier college basketball programs in the country. Houston was rewarded with the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket after going 30-4 overall and 19-1 in Big 12 play. The Cougars will try to make their first Final Four appearance since the 2021 NCAA Tournament and win the program's first ever national championship at the end of the 2025 NCAA bracket. Do the Cougars have what it takes to come out of the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament 2025? Will a team like Tennessee, Kentucky, or Purdue get in their way and crush their March Madness 2025 run? Before you make your 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida, and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin last year. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past six tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run last year. It nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16 and was all over Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2025 March Madness bracket 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket upset picks

One South Region surprise the model has identified: First Four winner North Carolina knocks off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. Ole Miss hasn't seen the Round of 32 in 12 years, while the Tar Heels had a Sweet 16 run in 2024 and were in the National Championship Game in the prior NCAA Tournament, falling to champion Kansas in 2022.

The Rebels were ranked most of the season, peaking at No. 16, but they fell out of the Top 25 entirely in late February. They enter March Madness with five losses over their last eight games, with a 13.8-point average margin of defeat in those setbacks. They also narrowly scraped by in the three wins, prevailing by three points or fewer in each of them. Ole Miss is going in the wrong direction entering the tournament, and its stay could be short-lived in facing a First Four team that will have confidence after winning on Tuesday.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: No. 13 Yale beats No. 4 Texas A&M, a team that ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll. There were times during the regular season where the Aggies have looked like a team that could potentially make some noise during March Madness. But given the way Texas A&M closed the regular season with losses in five of their last seven games, they now look like a team that could be on upset alert very early in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Yale is a veteran-heavy team that has March Madness experience. The Bulldogs notched a win in last year's NCAA Tournament as a No. 13 seed, defeating the Auburn Tigers 78-76. The Bulldogs went 22-7 during the regular season and won 16 of their last 17 games. Yale enters the Big Dance ranked 16th in the country, making 38.03% of their 3-pointers this season, and will be tough to beat if they are connecting from beyond the arc. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

The model has a track record of calling bracket-busting upsets.

The model has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.