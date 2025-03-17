The SEC enters the March Madness bracket 2025 off a banner year. Last season, the SEC had the worst record of any major conference in the NCAA Tournament, despite seven of its eight teams being lower seeds than their first-round opponents. After securing an NCAA-record 14 bids in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2025, including two 1-seeds and a pair of 2-seeds, deep runs by multiple teams will be expected from the conference where "It Just Means More."

One-seeds Auburn and Florida were the regular-season and tournament champions, respectively, in the SEC. No. 2 Tennessee held the top spot in the AP Poll for a month, while fellow 2-seed Alabama has been ranked in the top 10 all season. NCAA Tournament upsets will be inevitable, but if chalk prevails regarding these teams, then perception of the SEC being just a football conference will start to dissipate. Before you make your 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida, and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin last year. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past six tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run last year. It nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16 and was all over Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2025 March Madness bracket 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket upset picks

One South Region surprise the model has identified: the First Four winner of North Carolina vs. San Diego State will knock off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. UNC and SDST are both 11 seeds who were among the Last Four in, but they'll get to face a Rebels teams which faltered down the stretch. Ole Miss went just 3-5 over its last eight games, with a defense that allowed 82 ppg over that stretch, compared to 68 ppg over its first 25 games. San Diego State has a win over No. 1 Houston's elite defense, while UNC averages over 80 points per game, so either team could find ways to exploit the Rebels' defense and prevail.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: Creighton beats Louisville in the all-important 8-9 matchup. This is Louisville's coach Pat Kelsey's fifth trip to March Madness, and first with U of L, but he's winless all-time. His average margin of defeat is over 10 points, while Creighton HC, Greg McDermott, has 11 tourney wins, including at least one in each of the last four editions. Creighton has a big advantage in the one thing you can't teach in basketball: size. The Bluejays start four players at least 6-foot-6, while Louisville has just one starter over 6-foot-6. The tallest player on the court, Ryan Kalkbrenner, stands 7-feet and averages 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features two mammoth upsets in the first round, including one by a team that's only ever won a single tournament game, and see which 6-seed makes the Sweet 16, all from the model that's nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.