Head coach Will Wade has McNeese State in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket after the school won its second straight Southland Conference championship. McNeese State was a trendy 12 vs. 5 upset pick in the NCAA Tournament bracket last year before the Cowboys lost by 21 to Gonzaga. McNeese State is back in a 5 vs. 12 matchup against Clemson, so is this one of the 2025 March Madness upset picks worth including as the former LSU head coach tries to lead McNeese State to its first NCAA Tournament victory in program history?

Memphis vs. Colorado State, Michigan vs. UC San Diego and Oregon vs. Liberty are the other three 5 vs. 12 matchups in the 2025 March Madness bracket. Don't forget: multiple No. 12 seeds have recorded a win in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments. Which of these No. 12 seeds have the best chance at winning this year for your 2025 March Madness bracket picks? Before you make your 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida, and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin last year. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past six tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run last year. It nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16 and was all over Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2025 March Madness bracket 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket upset picks

One South Region surprise the model has identified: First Four winner North Carolina will knock off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. Ole Miss hasn't seen the Round of 32 in 12 years, while the Tar Heels had a Sweet 16 run in 2024 and were in the National Championship Game in the prior NCAA Tournament, falling to champion Kansas in 2022.

The Rebels were ranked most of the season, peaking at No. 16, but they fell out of the Top 25 entirely in late February. They enter March Madness with five losses over their last eight games, with a 13.8-point average margin of defeat in those setbacks. They also narrowly scraped by in the three wins, prevailing by three points or fewer in each of them. Ole Miss is going in the wrong direction entering the tournament, and its stay could be short-lived in facing a First Four team that will have confidence after winning on Tuesday.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: No. 13 Yale knocks off No. 4 Texas A&M in the first round. The Bulldogs return senior guard John Poulakidas, who scored 28 points and made 6 of 9 3-pointers in a 78-76 upset victory over Auburn as a No. 13 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament. Yale attempts to knock off another top SEC team this March and Texas A&M ranks 154th in the nation in 3-point defense, so Poulakidas could have more opportunities to connect from deep.

Yale is the ninth-best 3-point shooting team (38.5%) in the nation, led by Poulakidas making 40.9% of his triples. The Bulldogs start four players who shoot better than 37% from beyond the arc, so if Yale knocks down shots early from deep, it could send panic to fans in College Station. The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers and shot 45% from deep in last year's upset over Auburn, and they'll likely need to repeat that to advance to the weekend. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features two mammoth upsets in the first round, including one by a team that's only ever won a single tournament game, and see which 6-seed makes the Sweet 16, all from the model that's nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.