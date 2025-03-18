UC San Diego is coming off a dominant regular season, entering the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket on a league-best 15-game winning streak. The Tritons were picked to finish third in the Big West preseason poll, but they won the regular season and conference tournament championships. They earned a No. 12 seed in the 2025 March Madness bracket against No. 5 seed Michigan in an intriguing first-round contest. The Tritons could be one of the popular 2025 NCAA Tournament upset picks, but should you have them advancing multiple rounds as one of the 2025 March Madness Cinderella teams?

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida, and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin last year.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run last year. It nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16 and was all over Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

One South Region surprise the model has identified: the First Four winner of North Carolina vs. San Diego State will knock off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. The Tar Heels were a surprise entry into the tournament field, but they could potentially be favored against Ole Miss in that first-round matchup. San Diego State flashed its potential early in the season when it beat Houston in November, forcing 12 turnovers while holding the Cougars to just 32% shooting from inside the arc.

The Aztecs have forced turnovers on 20% of their Mountain West opponents' possessions this season, so they could pose a problem for Ole Miss as well. The Rebels are one of the smallest teams in the field, and they rank outside the top 80 nationally in scoring. Those scoring droughts could pop up again in a pressure-packed game against an opponent that has generated momentum with a First Four victory.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: Creighton beats Louisville in the all-important 8-9 matchup. The Blue Jays are certainly more seasoned, as they will be making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 14 years. The Cardinals are making their first appearance since 2019.

Creighton also has scoring power returning from last year's tournament roster in center Ryan Kalkbrenner and guard Steven Ashworth. Kalkbrenner averaged 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while Ashworth led the Blue Jays with 6.8 assists per game. Louisville's defense ranked fifth in the ACC this season, but the team struggled against ranked opponents, suggesting they will have a hard time containing Creighton in the NCAA Tournament. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

