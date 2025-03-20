The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils enter the NCAA Tournament 2025 as the favorite to cut down the nets in San Antonio on April 7. Duke won the ACC Tournament regular season and tournament titles, despite playing without star freshman Cooper Flagg (ankle) down the stretch. Flagg is expected to be on the court this week when Duke plays on Friday during the 2025 March Madness bracket. Should you pick the Blue Devils to win the title in your 2025 NCAA bracket pools, or are they one of the 2025 March Madness upsets to avoid?

Auburn earned the No. 1 overall seed on Selection Sunday, despite losing three of its last four games. The Tigers could be flying under the radar following that poor stretch, as Duke and Florida are both more popular 2025 NCAA Tournament national championship picks. Before you make your 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida, and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin last year. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past six tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run last year. It nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16 and was all over Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2025 March Madness bracket 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2025 March Madness bracket upset picks

One South Region surprise the model has identified: First Four winner North Carolina knocks off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. Ole Miss hasn't seen the Round of 32 in 12 years, while the Tar Heels had a Sweet 16 run in 2024 and were in the National Championship Game in the prior NCAA Tournament, falling to champion Kansas in 2022.

The Rebels were ranked most of the season, peaking at No. 16, but they fell out of the Top 25 entirely in late February. They enter March Madness with five losses over their last eight games, with a 13.8-point average margin of defeat in those setbacks. They also narrowly scraped by in the three wins, prevailing by three points or fewer in each of them. Ole Miss is going in the wrong direction entering the tournament, and its stay could be short-lived in facing a First Four team that will have confidence after winning on Tuesday.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: Creighton beats Louisville in the all-important 8-9 matchup. The Cardinals are amid one of the biggest college basketball turnarounds of the century, going from 4-28 in 2023 and 8-24 in 2024 to winning 27 games this season. They finished one game behind Duke in the ACC standings, but they only faced one ranked opponent during regular-season conference play, which was a 76-65 loss to Duke in December. Their non-conference schedule featured four ranked opponents, with three of those games resulting in losses.

Creighton played against seven ranked teams during the regular season, and it won three of those outings to go along with four single-digit losses. The Bluejays are led by four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner, who led the conference in rebounding (8.8), blocks (2.7) and field-goal percentage (65.6). Louisville is going to have trouble containing him on Thursday afternoon, which is one reason why the model has Creighton advancing. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2025 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features two mammoth upsets in the first round, including one by a team that's only ever won a single tournament game, and see which 6-seed makes the Sweet 16, all from the model that's nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.