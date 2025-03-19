Since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985, No. 1 seeds have been the most likely to cut down the nets at the end of March Madness. Of the 39 national champions since, 25 began the tournament as a No. 1 seed, while No. 2 seeds have won five times and No. 3 seeds have won four titles. That bodes well for Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida, the four No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. However, recent history tells us that No. 1 seeds are prone to March Madness upsets, with nine of the 12 teams to earn a top seed over the last three tournaments failing to make it past the Sweet 16. Which No. 1 seed is most likely to win it all in San Antonio and how can you avoid having your 2025 March Madness bracket picks busted by a top seed making an early exit? Before making any 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the 2025 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Three 2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma in the West Region. The Dan Hurley era at UConn has the Huskies as one of the elite programs in college basketball as back-to-back national champions. Although UConn only went 23-10 and lost in the Big East Tournament semifinals, the Huskies still have a chance at history by joining UCLA as the only programs to win three straight national titles. Oklahoma is a more challenging first-round test than they've faced in recent years though with the Sooners having four wins over ranked opponents and nearly knocking off Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament before a one-point loss at the buzzer.

Another 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas in the West Region. Bill Self and John Calipari are two head coaches that you wouldn't traditionally expect to be squaring off in a 7 vs. 10 matchup, but both teams had to grind through difficult portions of the season to earn a bid in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks had a stretch during Big 12 play where they went 5-6 while the Razorbacks overcame a five-game losing streak in SEC play to receive an invite. However, both teams are still tremendously talented, with Kansas led by All-American center Hunter Dickinson while Arkansas will welcome back star freshman Boogie Fland after he missed the last two months with a hand injury.

Another 2025 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 5 Memphis will battle No. 12 seed Colorado State in the West Region. This matchup pits two All-American guards against one another with Memphis sophomore guard PJ Haggerty named to the All-American second team and Colorado State fifth-year senior guard Nique Clifford an All-American honorable mention. Haggerty, at 6-foot-3, is the No. 3 scorer in the nation at 21.8 points per game in a season that included a 42-point performance. Clifford, 6-6, averaged 19 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game and had two double-doubles during the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Seeing these two go head-to-head could make this contest worth the watch by themselves as one of these two players will likely play a leading role in determining which team advances to the weekend. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

