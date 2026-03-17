The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and Mark Few has led the Gonzaga Bulldogs into March Madness bracket for the 26th time in a row. Gonzaga earned the No. 3 seed in the West Region of the 2026 NCAA bracket after going 30-3 and winning the WCC regular-season and tournament titles. They'll take on No. 14 seed Kennesaw State, the Conference USA Tournament champions, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET in Portland at the Moda Center.

The Bulldogs saw their nine-year streak of making it to at least the Sweet 16 end last season, but will be eager to start a new streak during the March Madness bracket 2026. How deep can Gonzaga go and who else should you back in your 2026 NCAA Tournament picks? Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2026 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Villanova vs. No. 9 seed Utah State in the West Region. The Big East only got three teams into the 2026 NCAA Tournament field, but Villanova ended a three-year absence after a 24-8 season under Kevin Willard. Meanwhile, Utah State went 28-6 to win the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles and is making its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. They'll tip off at 4:10 p.m. ET on Friday in San Diego at Viejas Arena.

Also in the West Region, Miami vs. Missouri figures to be a pivotal 7 vs. 10 matchup. Missouri started both the season and SEC play strongly before fading a bit down the stretch, entering March Madness on a three-game losing streak. The Tigers opened 10-2 overall and knocked off defending conference and national champion Florida in its SEC opener. They enter March Madness at 20-12 overall and 10-8 in the conference. Miami isn't coming off an end the Hurricanes are partially proud of, either, losing two of three, including a 22-point loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament. Miami made one of the nation's top turnarounds this year, though, entering at 25-8 after seven wins last season.

The third matchup to watch in the West Region features No. 4 seed Arkansas vs. No. 13 seed Hawaii. Both programs are coming off conference tournament championships, with Arkansas defeating Vanderbilt on Sunday to win the SEC and Hawaii besting UC Irvine on Saturday to win the Big West. The Razorbacks are led by superstar freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas while Hawaii's top four scorers this season were all seniors. They'll tip off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Portland at the Moda Center on Thursday. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2026? And which 2026 March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 25 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 91% of players in four of the last seven tournaments.