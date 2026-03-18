Five schools have topped the AP Poll this season, and they all landed 1 or 2 seeds in the 2026 March Madness bracket. Purdue and Houston were the first teams to sit atop the Top 25, but they are seeded second in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, while Duke, Arizona and Michigan earned No. 1 seeds. The other 1-seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Florida, was unranked at one point this season and its highest ranking was No. 3 in the preseason poll.

The Gators never topped the AP Poll at any point last season before winning it all, so you shouldn't rely on in-season rankings when making 2026 March Madness predictions. Other factors should carry much more weight when filling out NCAA Tournament bracket picks. Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

2026 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2026 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Villanova vs. No. 9 seed Utah State in the West Region. Kevin Willard has brought Villanova back to March Madness in his first year as the program's head coach, following three straight years of it missing the NCAA Tournament. Before these last three seasons, Villanova had been an NCAA Tournament staple, making 16 of 17 Big Dances and winning two national titles. The Wildcats enter 24-8 ahead of a matchup against Utah State, which is 28-6 and coming off a Mountain West Tournament title. The Aggies are playing in their fourth straight March Madness, but they have won only one game in the prior three trips.

Also in the West Region, Miami vs. Missouri figures to be a pivotal 7 vs. 10 matchup. Miami is 25-8 after posting a 7-24 record a year ago, with this 18-win increase being the largest by any D1 team. First-year HC Jai Lucas encourages his team to attack the basket as the Canes rank fourth with 41.1 paint points per game, but their 6.6 made 3Ps per game rank just 296th. As for Mizzou, it's dropped three straight but gets an essential home game with this matchup taking place in St. Louis. It also has a bonafide star in Mark Mitchell, who is coming off back-to-back 32-point games and is the only SEC player averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists this season.

The third matchup to watch in the West Region features No. 4 seed Arkansas vs. No. 13 seed Hawaii. Both of these programs were runners-up in their respective conferences during the regular season, but put together a run to win their conference tournaments. Arkansas won the SEC to make John Calipari the first head coach to win that tournament with two different teams while Hawaii won the Big West. Darius Acuff had 30 points for the Razorbacks in their win while Isaac Johnson scored 22 points for the Rainbow Warriors in their triumph. Tipoff for this matchup is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

How far will those major programs go? And which Cinderella teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2026? And which 2026 March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 25 upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception and beat over 91% of players in four of the last seven tournaments.